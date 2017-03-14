On Tuesday, the 2017 Special Olympics World Games will kick off in Austria, with nearly 2,700 athletes gearing up to compete to win gold in their respective events.

The Special Olympics are always feats of triumph; the culmination of countless hours of hard work by dedicated competitors who have had to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles just to make it to the opening ceremonies.

Read on below for four of the Olympian's incredible stories, and tune in on March 14 to watch the games unfold.

Steve McVoy took up skiing at 7-years-old, one year after being diagnosed with a cognitive disability, his mother, Pam McVoy, told the Chicago Tribune.

"Skiing has built up Steve's confidence and has helped him acquire new friendships," she said.