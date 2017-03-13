Nick Viall's journey to find love comes to a close on Monday night. After starting season 21 of The Bachelor with 30 women, the 36-year-old "software sales executive" has narrowed his search for a partner down to two bachelorettes — Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates. So, who will he choose to give his final rose to?

What time is The Bachelor finale on?

The Bachelor fans will get to find out who Nick gives his rose to when the 2017 finale airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 13. The final episode will last two hours and will be followed by a one-hour "After the Final Rose" special at 10 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is The Bachelor finale on?

Viewers will have to tune in to ABC to catch the finale of The Bachelor. For those unable to watch on a TV, ABC will also be streaming the final episode on their website here. Cable provider login information is required to watch online or on the ABC app.

What will happen on The Bachelor season 21 finale?

There is plenty to be nervous about. Source: Giphy

According to TV Guide, Nick will introduce Raven and Vanessa to his family. The two women will vie to impress Nick's loved ones, who have already met two of his previous girlfriends on TV — Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe. After one final date, Nick will have to decide if he wants to propose to Raven or Vanessa.

Will Nick choose Raven or Vanessa?

Nick developed a special relationship with both women throughout season 21 of The Bachelor. Viewers will remember that Nick comforted Vanessa after she spent a majority of their one-on-one date puking. And who can forget Nick "satisfying" Raven during their Fantasy Suite date? But is it possible that the season will end without Nick finding that special someone? Anything is possible on the ABC reality series. Host Chris Harrison revealed on Good Morning America that Nick "might be the first Bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end."

"And believe me when I tell you, he knows that," he added.

Nick's fear over leaving alone can be seen in a promo video for the finale, which you can watch below. However, Reality Steve is pretty certain that Nick will walk away an engaged man.

