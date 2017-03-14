We still don't know when Madden 18 will be released, though it could be as soon as this summer. In the meantime, we have a few suggestions for which famous athlete could be featured on the game's cover this year.

First off, let's get one thing straight: There is no Madden Curse. It's just as ridiculous as the Lil B TheBasedGod thing that is supposedly hanging over the head of the Houston Rockets' James Harden while he barrels his way toward an MVP award in the best season of his career.

We should have abandoned this concept after Calvin Johnson nearly rewrote the record books for receivers after appearing on the cover Madden 13.

Now that that's out of the way, let's discuss potential candidates to appear on the cover of Madden 18.

Madden 18 Cover Athlete: Antonio Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver finished up his fourth straight 100-reception, 1,250-receiving yard season.

He certainly has the stats to be on the cover of the game, but Brown has a little more than that. He also has one of the most charismatic personalities in the game.

Brown has a colorful personality which makes him popular with Madden's target demographic, but he's also done a few things that might make him undesirable for EA Sports to put on the cover.

Brown secretly taped head coach Mike Tomlin in the locker room after a game this past season. It landed him in hot water with the NFL and the Steelers.

Would that be enough to make him not Madden cover material? Probably not.

Madden 18 Cover Athlete: Aaron Rodgers

Oddly enough, Rodgers hasn't been on the cover of a Madden game. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league for almost a decade, but he's never won a cover vote or been tabbed in a non-vote year.

Could 2017 be the year Rodgers' name is called?

No Green Bay Packer has been on the cover since Brett Favre in 2008. This could be a cheesy year for the Madden cover.

Madden 18 Cover Athlete: Julio Jones

Jones put on a show during the 2016 season and again in the Super Bowl, though in a losing effort.

Most would say Jones is the best receiver in the NFL. That distinction alone is enough to make him a strong candidate to become the cover guy.

Aside from that, Jones is the type of athlete who has the cool factor that young football fans will admire.

Madden 18 Cover Athlete: Ezekiel Elliott

The NFL's runner-up for the rookie of the year had an amazing debut season in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys.

The previous sentence screams Madden cover athlete — or does it?

To date, there has never been a Cowboy on the cover of the game. Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, but his toughest competition for the cover might come from his own teammate.

Madden 18 Cover Athlete: Dak Prescott

There's a reason why the Cowboys seem to have rendered Tony Romo expendable. His name is Dak Prescott.

The rookie quarterback stepped in for an injured Romo and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and a playoff bye.

Prescott played like a man wise beyond his years and a kid whose best days are ahead of him. He topped Elliott for rookie of the year honors and could do the same in the race to be on the cover of Madden 18.

He's the smart bet.

More sports gaming news and updates

Are you a sports gamer? Check out more content from Mic, including news on Tips on leveling up your NBA 2K17 MyPlayer, playing quarterback in Madden 17, the latest information on MLB The Show 17 and the classic Nintendo sports games we want to see on the Switch.