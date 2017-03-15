Wednesday marks the of Syrian's bloody civil war, a conflict that has ripped apart a nation and horrified the world.

Waged between the military forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and an anti-government rebel faction, the fighting has only intensified in the years since it began.

Below are the grim statistics on the six-year war — also known as one of the worst humanitarian crises the world has ever witnessed.

Rubble in Douma, Syria Source: Abd Doumany/Getty Images

465,000

People killed or missing since Syria's civil war began in 2011, according to new data from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

4.8 million

Syrians who have fled the country since the conflict began.

6.3 million

Number of internally displaced people inside Syria's borders, according to MercyCorps.

5

Approximate percentage of the Syrian population forced to flee their homes.

A pro-refugee march in Spain Source: Emilio Morenatti/AP

850

Estimated number of children who were recruited to fight in 2016 alone, according to UNICEF.

2.8 million

Civilians currently trapped in hard-to-reach areas.

5.8 million

Syrian children currently in need.

Kurdish Syrian boys play in the destroyed town of Kobane. Source: Yasin Akgul/Getty Images

280,854

Number of people currently living in .

47

Number of years the al-Assad family has been in power in Syria.

$4.63 billion

Aid dollars requested by the United Nations to help Syria in 2017.