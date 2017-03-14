Former President Barack Obama's official White House photographer has no time for President Donald Trump and his top aide's antics — and he's making it known with some seriously shady photos on instagram.
Pete Souza — who chronicled the Obama family's time in the White House — recently knocked White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's insinuation that Obama spied on Trump through microwaves at Trump Tower.
He posted an edited image Monday night of Obama taking a picture from a microwave with the caption, "Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos."
"For the record, it wasn't me," Souza added.
That wasn't the only snarky image Souza posted on Monday.
Souza captioned a photo of Obama at the White House typing on a cellphone with the caption, "Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device."
He also posted a picture of Obama signing the Affordable Care Act in 2010, with a caption bashing Republicans' heath care proposal.