Fox News is calling out its fellow media outlets for propagating "anti-Trump rhetoric," that, much like the U.S. Constitution, brazenly asserts the relevance of news media as an industry.

On Tuesday, Fox & Friends devoted a segment to exposing the apparent media biases from newspapers across the country for selling T-shirts with slogans like "Democracy Dies in the Darkness," and "Journalism Matters" — a screed that the broadcast journalists over at Fox News decided went too far.

Media bias on full display! Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-Trump rhetoric (via @FoxFriendsFirst) https://t.co/rfjZ15vt2C

The segment also criticized shirts from the Chicago Tribune that bear its slogan "Speaking Truth to Power Since 1847," which celebrated the paper's 170-year history of... attacking Trump?

Perhaps next they will launch an investigation into these potentially biased — but certainly topical — shirts currently available in the online store of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Shirt currently available in Sean Hannity's online store. Source: seanhannity.com/Sean Hannity

It's only $23.95 and comes in three different colors.