[Editor's note: This recap contains spoilers from season five, episode two of The Americans, "Pests."]
What's the harder pest to combat? The ones which are bred to destroy a nation's food supply? Or teenage boys?
That's the question posed during The Americans' second episode of its new season, "Pests." Officially, KGB agents Philip and Elizabeth Jennings are busying themselves with their latest big mission: the season-long Soviet food-shortage story arc. But what's really raising their stress levels is not if, but when, their daughter, Paige, will slip up and reveal their true identities to her boyfriend, Matthew Beeman.
It doesn't matter how many self-defense classes Elizabeth
gives an increasingly ripped Paige — who has
now ditched the Esprit sweatshirt for a tight black tank top — the girl
is still having trouble sleeping (she's taken to snoozing in the closet). And
what's not helping matters is these lessons come with a heaping spoonful of
guilt over Paige's staunch refusal to break it off with a guy whose dad poses
an immediate risk to the entire Jennings family. "Any other boy but
him," Elizabeth pleads with her daughter.
Up until now, Philip and Elizabeth have been banking on
their neighbor Stan's happy-but-clueless attitude toward the burgeoning romance
between the two families. But their worst fears become imminent when, as usual,
over a few beers, Stan reveals to his BFF Philip that something is up with
Paige. Or, as Philip recounts it to Elizabeth, "Everything doesn't seem
right in Paige-land." Paige can swear up and down that she would never
tell the truth about her parents to Matthew, but all bets are off in the throes
of passion — and that's what really scares Philip and
Elizabeth.
A quick Stan Beeman detour here: The FBI agent serves as a
catalyst for a lot the episode's narrative —
namely the intel on Paige. But he's also got his own intriguing story line this
season. Specifically, he's doing the lone wolf thing at work, trying to
keep the relocated-back-to-Moscow KGB agent Oleg Burov from being turned by his
colleagues. Ever since Oleg tipped off the FBI to William and his bioweapons
secrets last season, Stan has developed a newfound respect for his onetime
enemy. Now that Stan finds himself defying his superiors, going so far as to
getting a clandestine message to Oleg halfway across the world, it makes you
wonder if he's the one who will ultimately end up working for the Soviets. Stan
also appears to be playing with fire when it comes to his new gym-rat
girlfriend. It's never a good sign if someone is so perfect you'd describe them
as "the female version" of your best friend. And when that best
friend is actually a Russian spy pretending to be an American, then, Stanny,
baby, you'd better start doing some background checks, pronto.
Back to the Jennings: There is no
doubt that Philip and Elizabeth are worried about Paige's health and
well-being. However, one of the greatest unanswered questions that has pervaded
The Americans over the years is how
much of the KGB spies' concern is out of love for their daughter, or the fear that
she'll blow their decades-long mission? Paige was indeed born out of love, but
of her parents' love for their country, not so much for each other (at the time): She is more a part of their cover than
anything else, especially since she's slowly starting to fulfill the Centre's
intention of infiltrating the United States via second-generation,
American-born Russian spies. Elizabeth even remarks to Philip in this episode that
she's "sick of treating [Paige] like a goddamn kid," indicating that
she's impatient to get her daughter working for them full-time.
Not surprisingly, the final scene of
"Pests" suggests that Philip and Elizabeth's anxieties are less about
soothing their daughter than ensuring the continuation of their mission. During
what is probably the weirdest sex talk ever, the Jennings teach Paige a
technique that is supposed to help her stay focused when her teenage hormones
start to get in the way. She's instructed to rub her thumb and forefinger
together whenever things get hot and heavy between her and Matthew. But just as
you're thinking, "This is the best the KGB has to offer?" that's when
you realize Philip and Elizabeth are actually doing something far more crafty:
They're manipulating Paige's guilt. As she's being taught the simple technique,
Paige is told to use it "to remind yourself of who you are and where you
come from." It's a loaded, but brilliant scene. The camera pans away from
Philip, Elizabeth and Paige in what looks like a sweet bonding moment between
parents and child, but in reality, it's just Paige getting more and more
entrenched in the family business.
The family that keeps secrets together, stays together — but for how long? Who's to say all of these KGB-approved methods will even make a difference. If Paige is falling apart on the inside, then the girl needs therapy, not more spy lessons.
A lethal swarm
Elizabeth's impatience to get Paige on the KGB payroll is understandable given two major developments in "Pests": One, the season five main mission is more clearly mapped out via the Jennings' handler, Gabriel, which is that the Centre suspects the United States is purposely contaminating grain being sent to the Soviet Union. Two, Vietnamese spy kid Tuan is far more likely to blow the Jennings' assignment in the field than Paige could by whispering sweet nothings into Matthew's ear.
After meeting up with Gabriel immediately after disposing of
Hans'
dead body — and turning over the Lassa
fever sample retrieved from William's corpse — Philip and Elizabeth are
briefed on the potential starvation that could encapsulate the USSR.
"Going after people's food? I thought there were things they wouldn't
do," says an incredulous Philip, whose affinity for the U.S. has always
been greater than that of his wife. Elizabeth then heads off, in disguise, to
Illinois, following this season's big target, Alexei Morozov, the Russian
defector consulting for the Department of Agriculture. Alexei's trail leads to
a giant greenhouse sheltering rows upon rows of both healthy amber waves of grain —
and dry, dead wheat stalks. As Elizabeth is swarmed by thousands of bugs that she
realizes are being bred to destroy the grain, we get a rare moment of sympathy
for the hardened Russian warrior: She's not angry, but sad. Like Philip says,
going after people's food is a new low in geopolitical relations.
So when she and Philip don their "Mr. and Mrs. Eckhert" pilot/flight attendant personas for an all-American evening out at Bennigan's with the Morozov family and Tuan, their table piled high with endless plates of delicious food, they bring their acting A game. Not only are they dealing with the knowledge that Alexei may be deliberately trying to starve their homeland, but they also have to listen to their dinner companion scream "I hate Russia!" at the top of his lungs. America, what a country!
Philip and Elizabeth may not be able to demonstrate their
discomfort, but Alexei's son, Pasha, sure can. The teen, embarrassed by his
outspoken father, complains in Russian that he would "rather die back home
than live here" — oblivious to the fact that
Philip and Elizabeth can understand him. Between Alexei's not-so-casual mention
that his father spent 15 years in a prison camp, and Pasha's nonstop misery,
there's got to be more of a backstory going on here.
Speaking of backstory: We don't get the
truth about the Morozovs just yet, but Tuan's bitterness over his experience in
Vietnam is already shaping up to be a powder keg. During the car ride home from Bennigan's, Tuan
discloses to Philip and Elizabeth that his entire family was killed when his
village was bombed. But his disgust over Pasha's lack of gratitude (he's alive and he's got plenty of food to eat) quickly
overrides any compassion we might have for him. And when he brags that he can get
Pasha to do anything he wants, because "he's weak," Elizabeth looks
more concerned than satisfied with her latest recruit.
You wouldn't hear this kind of hotheaded
language coming out of Paige's mouth, that's for sure.
