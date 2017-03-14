Hey, did you know it's snowing outside?

If you live anywhere in the U.S. Northeast and have access to a window, you probably know that Winter Storm Stella — a powerful nor'easter that's battering New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other cities with heavy snow and harsh winds — has arrived.

Here's what the late-season storm looked like as it brought the region to a standstill:

A person slips on the snow during the storm in New York City. Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Shovelers dig their way out of Winter Storm Stella in Philadelphia. Source: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The White House is blanketed in snow from Winter Storm Stella. Source: NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

A terminal at Logan International Airport in Boston is nearly empty as Stella brings air travel to a standstill. Source: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

New York City's Times Square during the storm Source: Jewel Samad/Getty Images

A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows clouds over the eastern portion of the U.S. as Stella moved east Monday. Source: Uncredited/AP

In Philadelphia, beautiful flowers sit behind a window coated in ice and snow. Winter Storm Stella is striking the Northeast less than a week before the start of spring. Source: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Residents of the Garden State stock up at a New Jersey grocery store Monday in preparation for Winter Storm Stella. Source: Seth Wenig/AP

Few cars were out on the highways in New York as heavy snow and high winds from Stella made for dangerous road conditions. Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images