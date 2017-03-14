President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed climate change is a Chinese hoax and denies the near-universal scientific consensus the planet is warming due to human development, has not yet publicly weighed in on whether Winter Storm Stella is proof there is no such thing as climate change.

But don't be surprised if he does.

In previous years, Trump has been quite happy to wonder aloud how global warming could be real when it's, in fact, cold outside. Searching his Twitter timeline for the terms "global warming" or "climate" yields more than 50 separate instances in which the president has called into question the veracity of climate change — which has been verified by in 80 countries — because it was a nip chilly somewhere.

Of course, rising global average temperatures only mean the planet is on average warmer, not that cold weather, like Stella, are about to grind to a halt entirely. In fact, climate scientists say extreme weather — blizzards included — are a side effect of a warming planet.

But all that research is for naught as far as No. 45 is concerned. So snuggle up in a blanket and get your hot chocolate ready, because this list just goes on and on and on.

It's really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming!

@NewsTodayUSA: Two Canadian Coast Guard ships sent to rescue U.S. freighter stuck in ice. #globalwarming? @algore http://t.co/UUJVHkK1qr

Record setting cold and snow, ice caps massive! The only global warming we should fear is that caused by nuclear weapons - incompetent pols.

Among the lowest temperatures EVER in much of the United States. Ice caps at record size. Changed name from GLOBAL WARMING to CLIMATE CHANGE

Wow, 25 degrees below zero, record cold and snow spell. Global warming anyone?

Record low temperatures and massive amounts of snow. Where the hell is GLOBAL WARMING?

@DuttyVal202: "@realDonaldTrump: It's record cold all over the country and world - where the hell is global warming, we need some fast!

The entire country is FREEZING - we desperately need a heavy dose of global warming, and fast! Ice caps size reaches all time high.

Tremendous cold wave hits large part of U.S. Lucky they changed the name from global warming to climate change - G.W. just doesn't work!

@devhop: @realDonaldTrump they renamed it Climate Change so it could be devastating either way the temperature goes.

In New York, March was the coldest month in recorded history - we could use some GLOBAL WARMING!

Baltimore just set a record for the coldest day in March in a long recorded history - 4 degrees. Other places likewise. Global warming con!

A big part of the country, even the southern states, is under massive attack from snow and freezing cold. Global warming anyone?

Massive record setting snowstorm and freezing temperatures in U.S. Smart that GLOBAL WARMING hoaxsters changed name to CLIMATE CHANGE! $$

Watch commodity prices soar because of the freezing cold. Will be bad for the economy. We could use some global warming.

With one of the worst and most prolonged cold spells in history, with Atlanta, Texas and parts of Florida freezing- Global Warming anyone?

The weather has been so cold for so long that the global warming HOAXSTERS were forced to change the name to climate change to keep $ flow!

Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!

NBC News just called it the great freeze - coldest weather in years. Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?

We are experiencing the coldest weather in more than two decades-most people never remember anything like this. GLOBAL WARMING anyone?

Record snowfall & freezing temps throughout the country. Where is Global Warming when you need it?!

This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit has got to stop. Our planet is freezing, record low temps,and our GW scientists are stuck in ice

What the hell is going on with GLOBAL WARMING. The planet is freezing, the ice is building and the G.W. scientists are stuck-a total con job

Temperature at record lows in many parts of the country. 50 degrees below zero with wind chill in large area. Global warming folks iced in!

It is really too bad that the scientists studying GLOBAL WARMING in Antarctica got stuck on their icebreaker because of massive ice and cold

59% of the United States, by area, is now covered in snow-highest % in many years. The "global warming" name isn't working anymore-SORRY!

Wow, it's snowing in Isreal and on the pyramids in Egypt. Are we still wasting billions on the global warming con? MAKE U.S. COMPETITIVE!

This is one of the COLDEST WINTERS ever, freezing all over the country for long periods of time! So much for GLOBAL WARMING.

Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee - I'm in Los Angeles and it's freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!

Wow, record setting cold temperatures throughout large parts of the country. Must be global warming, I mean climate change!

Denver, Minnesota and others are bracing for some of the coldest weather on record. What are the global warming geniuses saying about this?

The least number of hurricanes in the U.S. in decades. So they change global warming (too cold) to climate change-now what will they call it

The people that gave you global warming are the same people that gave you ObamaCare!

For the disciples of global warming, in 150 summers (years) there have been 20 heat waves as bad or worse than current-this has happened b4!

It's 46º (really cold) and snowing in New York on Memorial Day - tell the so-called "scientists" that we want global warming right now!

@OldManConroy: It's called "climate change". No, they changed it to "climate change" when "global warming" wasn't working anymore-too cold!

It's freezing outside, where the hell is "global warming"??

32º in New York - it's freezing! Where the hell is global warming when you need it?

Snow and freezing weather all over mid-section of Country. Global warming specialists better start thinking fast!

Wrong, used to be called global warming and when that name didn't work, they deftly changed it to climate change-because it's freezing!

It's freezing in New York-where the hell is global warming?

Another freezing day in the Spring - what is going on with "global warming"? Good move changing the name to "climate change" - sad!

UK is freezing through longest & coldest winter in over 50 years http://t.co/WJitoHw6LM Where's the global warming? @gatewaypundit

They changed the name from "global warming" to "climate change" after the term global warming just wasn't working (it was too cold)!

It's springtime and it just started snowing in NYC. What is going on with global warming?

Looks like the U.S. will be having the coldest March since 1996-global warming anyone?????????

It's snowing & freezing in NYC. What the hell ever happened to global warming?

The freezing cold weather across the country is brutal. Must be all that global warming.

It is snowing in Jerusalem and across Lebanon. Global warming!

It's freezing and snowing in New York--we need global warming!

It's extremely cold in NY & NJ-not good for flood victims. Where is global warming?