Th, the hit NBC drama, only just aired its season one finale, and devoted fans are already longing for more. The series has been renewed for both a second and third season, so 36 new tear-jerking episodes are in the future.

Counting down the days until #ThisIsUs returns. ???? https://t.co/Sd7YLODNEX

I'm not ready. I'm not ready. I'm not ready. #ThisIsUs #allthetears ????????

Thank you @NBCThisisUs I cannot wait for Season 2!!! ???????????????????????? #ThisIsUs

What is This Is Us?

The NBC drama chronicles the past and present-day story of the Pearson family, brought to life by an A-list cast including Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz. The first season had strong reviews and high ratings, and the series earned three Golden Globe nominations: best television series and best performance by an actress in a supporting role, for which and both Moore and Metz were nominated.

When will it return?

No official date has been announced yet, but based on the amount of episodes — 18 for season two and 18 for season three — and the timing of the first season, which premiered in fall 2016, chances are the Pearson family will return in fall 2017.

What will happen in season two?

The plot of the show's second season hasn't been discussed, but one behind-the-scenes change has already been shared. The Hollywood Reporter announced that writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have signed a deal with producers 20th Century Fox Television to be promoted to co-showrunners with creator Dan Fogelman.

