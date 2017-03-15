Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to alternately mock and scold Rachel Maddow on Tuesday night after the MSNBC host reported on the president's 2005 tax returns. The younger Trump pivoted from tweeting about his daughter's snowmobiling to unloading on Maddow, with the first broadside coming just a few minutes after Maddow's show had ended.

"Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes," he wrote.

Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes

But that was just a warmup.

Ha Ha... #thankyoumaddow https://t.co/hfDXZ8S3HS

Trump Jr. then branched out past Twitter's 140-character limit, heading over to Instagram, where he captioned a screenshot of one of his tweets with a longer screed — using the space to write out all the zeros in the dollar amounts at hand.

So after months of saying @realdonaldtrump paid no taxes and was a bad businessman etc. etc. Rachel Maddow releases his 2005 tax return where he made $150,000,000 and paid $40,000,000 in taxes. I'd say that's pretty successful. I didn't know she was a conservative????????????!!! #thankyoumaddow #trump #taxes #taxseason

You can't make this stuff up. While they will do absolutely anything to take him down they always seem to make him look better as a byproduct of their biased and seemingly anti-American hatred. #fakenews

Then it was back to Twitter.

So after months of saying @realdonaldtrump paid no taxes and was a bad businessman etc etc... https://t.co/QqD7vKKg19

And again.

Now @CNN is upset that the returns that they have been dying to get their hands on for 18 months are out but it doesn't fit their narrative!

More.

Watching the media aka #fakenews implode on tv now because they got what they wanted is simply awesome. #thankyoumaddow #TrumpTaxReturns

Trump Jr. stuck with the seemingly sarcastic #ThankYouMaddow hashtag as he played up his father's wealth.

BREAKING NEWS: 12 years ago @realDonaldTrump made a lot of money and paid a lot in taxes #scandal #thankyouMaddow

And one last one, with the zeros again.