Roster size definitely isn't an issue in the WWE 2K series. However, there are a few glaring omissions that should be filled with WWE 2K18 on the horizon.

Here are five legendary wrestlers that deserve a spot on the WWE 2K18 roster.

WWE 2K18 Roster: Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy still has a massive following in the WWE. Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Few former WWE maintain the level of popularity that Jeff Hardy has since his departure from the organization.

His high-flying moveset and distinctive face paint give him the charisma that would still make him a star if he were in the WWE.

If Hardy is announced, it'll be to the delight of most WWE 2K fans.

WWE 2K18 Roster: Matt Hardy

You can't have one Hardy without the other. Matt has reinvented himself with the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick.

There's no chance he'll appear with that persona, but something is better than nothing.

WWE 2K18 Roster: Tito Santana

As one of the pioneers of the 1980's WWE scene, Santana is often overlooked. In the 1980's, he had memorable feuds with Randy Savage and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine.

He's also a former two-time intercontinental and tag team champion. Oddly enough, Santana has never been featured in a WWE video game.

That needs to change this year.

WWE 2K18 Roster: Rob Van Dam

Speaking of high-flying wrestlers, it's been a few years since RVD was in a WWE video game. To be exact, RVD last appeared in WWE 2K15.

The best move sets have some element of martial arts, and few have more infused in than RVD.

From spin kicks to frog splashes off the top rope, RVD had it all.

WWE 2K18 Roster: Kurt Angle

Angle has the best chance to appear in the next WWE 2K game. Source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

This is a no- . Angle was recently announced as a member of the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame class.

Angle hasn't been in a WWE game since WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2007.

That's far too long of an absence for a legendary performer like Angle.

