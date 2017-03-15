It looks like NBC might have another great comedy on its hands.

Following the success of The Good Place and This Is Us, the peacock network is having a moment. Trial & Error premiered on Tuesday night and it has earned exceptional reviews across the board. It's already earning comparisons to other NBC single-camera comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation — and Twitter is loving it.

Trial & Error focuses on the arrest and ensuing trial of a small town's poetry professor in South Carolina. He is accused of murdering his wife and a young lawyer is hired for him along with a team of questionable characters. The show is a spoof of crime documentaries, which is why people are noticing similarities to Making a Murderer and The Jinx. Meanwhile, the documentary style of filming is what is drawing the comparisons to The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Twitter seemed to love the Tuesday night premiere.

The new Trial and Error show on NBC is hilarious!

The new show #trialanderror might be legitimately ground-breaking. Lithgow funny as hell and the jokes are original and non-stop.

If you're into The Office and Law & Order, you'll love Trial and Error 10/10 would recommend

Everyone...you must watch @trialanderror right this very minute. Congrats, @jeffastrof and the entire cast. So great. So funny. He did it.

Trial and Error (and specifically @nicholasdagosto) is fantastic. NBC might have its new comedy (finally) !!!

TrialAndError hilarious. didnt stop laughing.

My verdict on #Trial and Error: Hilarious! If you love Dateline, you'll adore this twisted comedy! ????????

Alright @trialanderror, you had me at Judge Horsedich. ???????? #trialanderror

And many seemed to enjoy the similarities to The Office and Parks and Recreation.

PSA Trial&Error on NBC is giving me the Office like feels ????????

if you like The Office or Parks and Rec then you HAVE to watch Trial and Error!!! so so so funny

The Office is to Superstore as Parks and Rec is to Trial and Error

I can already tell that trial & error has the potential to be one of my favorite shows, definitely getting some parks & rec/the office vibes

Folk, we have found our new "Parks and Recreation". #trialanderror

Trial & Error boasts and all-star cast. John Lithgow, Sherri Shepherd, Adam Shapiro, Jayma Mays, Nicholas D'Agosto and Steven Boyer make up the show's ensemble. The series comes from the minds of Jeff Astrof and Matthew Miller, known for their work on New Adventures of Old Christine and Chuck, .

If you missed the pilot, you can stream it on NBC.com right now.

