On Tuesday evening, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced in a tweet that she had "Trump tax returns" and urged viewers to tune into her show that night at 9 p.m.

Tune in they did — but it was clear from reactions on social media that people weren't expecting Maddow to take quite so long revealing the two pages of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns.

Here are some perfect Tweets that capture exactly what it felt like to get super excited for a big surprise ... and then wait through what felt like years of exposition, history and background before Maddow revealed her scoop.

The I in IRS stands for Internal. The R stands for Revenue. The S? Find out after the break

Maybe the real tax returns are the friends we made along the way

MADDOW: Webster's defines "taxes..." [15 minutes later] MADDOW: ...the first income tax was instituted in 1862...

twitter waits 4 Maddow to drop the deets" by Hieronymous Bosch

MADDOW: ...and here they are, the returns which we have so badly wanted for the reasons I explai-- [two small children burst onto the set]

Live look at Maddow's intro to Trump's tax returns https://t.co/TMUEOydbig

I turned off the Rachel Maddow report thirty minutes in. Somebody let me know if the patriots turn this thing around after halftime.

True Life: I died of old age while waiting for Rachel Maddow to get to the fucking point already

Waiting for Rachel Maddow to release the real Donald Trump's tax returns. https://t.co/onpC3hrpsJ

Oh lol just have to wait through a few commercial breaks to learn THE FATE OF DEMOCRACY

What is the tax return version of blue balls?

Twitter watching Maddow https://t.co/6QhtRWbPWJ

It's not about the tax return it's about the tax journey

Everyone asking Maddow to get to the reveal quickly has never watched Maddow.

Me being fabulous at 60 when Rachel Maddow finally drops this tax return info https://t.co/R91a10ZUzC

If Rachel Maddow was a doctor giving me my test results I would've grabbed the clipboard out of her hand by now.

Me by now. #rachelmaddow https://t.co/uBMN0coD3g

For those of you tuning into Rachel Maddow rn, we are deep, DEEP in the foreplay phase of tax returns

Members of Phish are watching Maddow right now saying, "This is taking too long.

But, despite the long wait for the big reveal, some people found ways to look on the bright side: