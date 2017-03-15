Full Throttle Remastered, a revamped version of the 1995 classic developed by LucasArts, is getting the 21st-century treatment from Double Fine Productions — the development company led by Tim Schafer, who designed the original Full Throttle. It will be available on PC, PS4 and PS Vita on April 18.

That's great news for any fans of Schafer's brand of wacky, smartly designed adventure games, as it's just the latest in a growing roster of his remastered games from the '90s. Double Fine has already released Day of the Tentacle Remastered and Grim Fandango Remastered. So Full Throttle Remastered will be in good company when it launches in a few weeks.

Full Throttle Remastered will have a totally fresh look to it, but you'll be able to swap back and forth between the original art style and the brand-new one at any time.

Its base price is $14.99, but it's available for $11.99 for PS Plus members and for anyone who pre-orders it on PC through GOG.com.

Full Throttle Remastered trailer

