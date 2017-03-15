It looks like Nashville is giving The O.C. fans a long-awaited reunion.

Orange County is making its way to Tennessee for a mini-reunion as Rachel Bilson joins the cast of Nashville. On Deadline reported that Bilson would be joining the CMT series in an unknown role. Bilson, of course, starred on The O.C. as Summer alongside Nashville star Chris Carmack, who played Luke in The O.C.

Now we've got our first picture of the former co-stars. Bilson shared an adorable picture of the two on Instagram. The caption is a nod to one of Carmack's lines from the pilot episode of The O.C.: "Welcome to the O.C., bitch."

"'Welcome to Nashville .....this is how it's done in Tennessee @realcarmack #ProperGreeting #NashvilleCMT," she captioned the photo of the two.

Summer and Luke had an interesting relationship on The O.C. Luke was the ex-boyfriend of Marissa and things got messy when he began to date Marissa's mother Julie. As Marissa's best friend, Summer wasn't having it.

Carmack gave Bilson a warm welcome on Thursday on Twitter when news broke she would be joining the show:

Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while! "Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!" ???? https://t.co/Bsa2yUrK0L

Bilson has been capturing her time on set so far via social media, of course. Before reuniting with Carmack, she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "Music city, here I come."

No details have been revealed so far as to exactly what character Bilson we'll be playing. We're hoping she lays poolside at some point

We miss Summer! Source: Giphy

Bilson is joining the show comes after Connie Britton's sudden departure from the series in February. It'll be interesting to see how the show continues after the loss of one its main stars.

