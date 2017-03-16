O

Upon his return, Rand will re-engage with his family's business, all while taking on New York's criminal underworld using his mastery of the Iron Fist. To date, the series has received less than favorable reviews, but likely remains a much watch for fans of Marvel, who are looking forward to The Defenders team-up series.

In addition to Jones, Iron Fist also stars Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, with

Finn Jones as Danny Rand Source: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

Like previous Netflix releases, Iron Fist is set to bow on the streaming platform at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, March 17. So, if you want to be one of the first to watch the series, it may be a good idea to take a late Thursday nap. The for Iron Fist reads as follows:

"Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist."

You can check out the official trailer for Iron Fist below:

