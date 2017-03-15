We've come to expect from Survivor not only fierce competition, but also beautiful filming locations.

Survivor: Game Changers is already delivering on both fronts. The 34th season of Survivor was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. This is the third time the show has taken to Fiji for a season, after S and Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

Drop your buffs... ???? Take a look at Wednesday's #SurvivorGameChangers. https://t.co/12L1XZZD7T https://t.co/7FalN3yU54

The latest season of Survivor premiered March 8 on CBS. With one contestant already sent home, we're in for a wild season ahead.

Past seasons of the reality competition show have filmed all over the world. Over the show's 34 seasons, it has filmed in Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Pearl Islands, Panama and China.

The next episode of Survivor: Game Changers airs on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. If you missed the season premiere, you can watch it now on CBS.com.

