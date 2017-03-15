Oh, Spicey. What happened?

On Monday, Twitter erupted after an image was released of White House press secretary Sean Spicer awkwardly standing in front of the White House wearing what looked like one brown shoe and one black shoe.

Sean Spicer can't match his shoes and he works for the president but I need 10 years experience and 1,583 references for an entry level job????

Can anyone explain what is going on with Sean Spicer's shoes in this picture from @nytimes?

Did he get dressed in the dark? Was this another cry for help, like that upside-down American flag pin?

Can we all pause and discuss Spicer's shoes in this photograph? Is he trying to signal his distress? https://t.co/ltlH0b2JXF

Is Spicer wearing mismatched shoes? Clearly this is another cry for help.

did sean spicer lose one of his shoes and if so where and also how and why

The Guardian was convinced it was a fashion statement. Others thought he was just having a very, very rough day. He's got a supremely stressful job, after all. It's understandable.

But you can breathe easy now, guys, because we've cracked the case.

No, Spicer wasn't actually wearing mismatched shoes.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands outside of the White House on Monday. Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He wore a brown shoe on one foot. On the other, he donned a dark blue striped sock with a foot brace, the kind of boot-like contraption you'd wear if you hurt your foot.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands outside of the White House on Monday. Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

See the velcro straps?

So, now the question isn't "What was he thinking?" It's: "Jesus, what happened?"

Did Donald Trump trip him?

Did Kellyanne Conway trip him?

Barron? Melania?

We want to know.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands outside of the White House on Monday. Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What happened to you, Sean Spicer?

Mic has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this post if we hear back.