Oh, Spicey. What happened?
On Monday, Twitter erupted after an image was released of White House press secretary Sean Spicer awkwardly standing in front of the White House wearing what looked like one brown shoe and one black shoe.
Did he get dressed in the dark? Was this another cry for help, like that upside-down American flag pin?
The Guardian was convinced it was a fashion statement. Others thought he was just having a very, very rough day. He's got a supremely stressful job, after all. It's understandable.
But you can breathe easy now, guys, because we've cracked the case.
No, Spicer wasn't actually wearing mismatched shoes.
He wore a brown shoe on one foot. On the other, he donned a dark blue striped sock with a foot brace, the kind of boot-like contraption you'd wear if you hurt your foot.
See the velcro straps?
So, now the question isn't "What was he thinking?" It's: "Jesus, what happened?"
Did Donald Trump trip him?
Did Kellyanne Conway trip him?
Barron? Melania?
We want to know.
What happened to you, Sean Spicer?
Mic has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this post if we hear back.