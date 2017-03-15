On Wednesday, a federal judge in Hawaii granted a motion for a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's revamped ban on travelers from six majority-Muslim countries.

The case in Hawaii was brought by a Honolulu imam named Ismail Elshikh, who said the ban prevents his mother-in-law from traveling to Hawaii from Syria to visit his family.

The ban was set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Thursday. There were also legal challenges to the ban on Wednesday in both Washington state and Maryland.

In late January, Trump issued a that temporarily blocked individuals from 7 majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States and indefinitely banned the U.S. from accepting any more refugees.

After considerable public outcry a federal judge in Washington state halted the law, and later a three-judge panel upheld his decision, effectively blocking the ban. Instead of fighting that ruling the White House issued a new updated travel ban that dropped Iraq from the list of banned countries and explicitly exempted visa holders and lawful permanent residents.