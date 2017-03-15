Two years seemed like a long wait, but the popular millennial adulting comedy series Master of None will finally make its return to Netflix on May 12.

A 15-second teaser video surfaced Wednesday afternoon showing Dev and Arnold riding motor bikes in the countryside of an unknown location and we're pretty much left guessing as to what's coming in season two of the Emmy award-winning comedy series.

Aziz Ansari and Alan Young, co-creators of Master of None, won big at the Emmys in 2016 when they took home the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series. The creators of the show were also credited for bringing more diverse Asian representation to the comedy realm.

