When Nicki Minaj isn't busy battling Remy Ma, she's fangirling over Celine Dion.

On Tuesday, the "No Frauds" rapper posted a video of her lip-syncing to Dion's classic song "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" on Instagram. Minaj lip-syncs for her life and to the best of her ability — sometimes forgetting the words — but she does a great job.

Well, Dion took notice of Minaj's rendition and tweeted out the video, saying, "Excellente interprétation !! / Good job @nickiminaj!!" As a result, Minaj lost her mind like any true fan would:

Minaj then posted Dion's tweet on Instagram and tagged Ariana Grande and Dawn Richard, letting the singers know she was having a moment. "@arianagrande @dawnrichard look who hit me y'all !!!!!! It's @celinedion wait til I tell my mother," she wrote.

We're hoping this leads to a Minaj-Dion collaboration this year.

