The newest entry in everyone's favorite space opera series, Mass Effect: Andromeda, doesn't come out until March 21, but Xbox One and PC owners can play a 10-hour trial of it right now — that is, if you're willing to shell out a couple bucks. Unfortunately, PlayStation 4 owners are not invited on this particular excursion.

Here's what you need to know about getting early access to Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda early access

To play Mass Effect: Andromeda, you'll have to subscribe to EA Access if you have an Xbox One and Origin Access if you're playing PC. These are monthly services that give members unlimited access to a rotating library of games — and sometimes, early access to upcoming games.

They cost $4.99 per month, but the good news is that subscription gets you a 10% discount on Mass Effect: Andromeda — a digital EA games purchased through the service. That will help recoup some of the costs of that initial subscription. However, if you've already preordered a copy of the game, there's probably no way for you to get that discount retroactively.

The trial itself gives you access to Mass Effect: Andromeda for 10 hours, which includes a chunk of the campaign and unlimited access to the multiplayer mode. However you divvy that time up is your choice. All your progress will carry over from the trial to the full game on March 21, so don't be afraid to go hog wild.

