Do you want to supersize that burn?

On Thursday morning, mega-corporation McDonald's shocked its internet followers when it tweeted an anti-Trump message from its corporate account, @McDonaldsCorp.

"@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a president and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands," the tweet read.

The account, which has about 150,000 followers, as opposed to @McDonald's 3 million-plus followers, pinned the tweet to the top of its page as well, before deleting it.

It was up long enough for people on Twitter to begin reacting to it — and they were lovin' it.

McDonald's and Trump have a somewhat friendly history. Before his political days, the real estate mogul appeared in a commercial hocking the restaurant chain's $1 Big and Tasty sandwich.

Whether McDonald's is trying to #Resist or this was a case of a mistaken tweet has not yet been solved.

In a statement to Mic, McDonald's spokesperson Terri Hickey said, "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."

They tweeted the statement out, as well.

March 16, 2017, 10:51 a.m.: This story has been updated to include McDonald's tweet about its account being compromised.