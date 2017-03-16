Start your engines and may the best guest judge win.

It was confirmed last month that Lady Gaga would be the very first guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race. An extended trailer for season nine was released on Thursday and it is filled with all the celebrities who will be stopping by the runway.

The Super Trailer is here! Gag on the #DragRace S9 extravaganza & our EXTRA special guest judges! 3/24 8/7c @VH1 https://t.co/qNNQr7Jc1N https://t.co/lZ2VTKm0mp

Lisa Kudrow, Naya Rivera, Tori Spelling, Kesha and Jennie Garth all appear in the trailer. Entertainment Weekly has the full list of all the judges taking part this year, which includes Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, the B-52s, Andie MacDowell, Denis O'Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman will all stop by.

We also get a little tease of Lady Gaga RuPaul's hit "Supermodel," which causes the work room to sing along. To send the fans overboard, Kudrow walks into the workroom "Hello, hello, hello" like her The Comeback character Valerie Cherish.

You can watch it all happen when RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

