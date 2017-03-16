"Bring it right to the rim," the narrator of a short video at the Guinness website says with — what else — a thick brogue. "No spills. And that's pretty much a perfect pint of Guinness." You don't have to grow up in Ireland to know that's how you do it — that the creamy, thick head of the dark, Irish beer should be up to the top of the glass — but that basic lesson was evidently lost on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), or whichever hapless subordinate poured him a pint on Thursday.

Ryan had gathered with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kennedy on the eve of St. Patrick's Day. At the luncheon, Ryan — whose father is of Irish extraction — gave a few remarks and hoisted a pint of Guinness.

But there was one problem: This was the saddest pint of Guinness it seems anyone in Ireland had ever seen.

This was not lost on Irish journalist Naomi O'Leary, who posted a picture of the sad pint on Twitter. "First Mike Pence says 'top of the morning,' then Paul Ryan holds up this appalling pint," O'Leary wrote.

First Mike Pence says 'top of the morning', then Paul Ryan holds up this appalling pint, grave missteps by the US

Nor was the sad appearance of Ryan's Guinness lost on O'Leary's followers:

Just how long has that pint been sat there? I can barely look... https://t.co/6jwLKc0bN0

It looks like pint you find in the smoking area at the end of the night, its owner stumbled home long ago https://t.co/VBTtGcjrWW

Surely everyone will now realise these clowns are not fit to lead a country https://t.co/1CFO18qJTg

I would be ashamed to hold that pint of Guinness https://t.co/jbiJ2GEorF

This is definitely a man who's never had to hold a Guinness while watching his Premier League team break his own heart in a pub at 6am. https://t.co/ZwITP4rbvD

Ugh. And whoever pulled that 'pint' should be hurled off a cliff. https://t.co/EMzi2vTUE6

He's holding it like it is a women's health issue. https://t.co/of6wFcDZKo

And it goes on and on.

The comedy of my mentions right now is out of control #pintgate

Literally just shouted 'NOBODY SAYS THAT' at the TV when I heard Pence. https://t.co/In7esQBSpR

What is this monstrosity?!! ???? https://t.co/4IZyTiYrNc

Declare war on America @PresidentIRL https://t.co/nD66C4UBvq

In three of four provinces, that's a pour only served to British informers & American tourists who request Neil Diamond from pub musicians. https://t.co/RTNxpIFwSk

Proper fucking Royal Oak effort that https://t.co/3Rpx3s795B