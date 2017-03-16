Dota 2 recently received a massive 700MB patch, and along with it came a smattering of new features, such as the Juggernaut Arcana, previously announced during the International. Called "Bladeform Legacy," the patch notes contain some very important alterations to the game, so here are five important changes you'll want to keep in mind if you don't want to have to pore over the notes yourself.

Dota 2 7.03 Patch Notes: Juggernaut Arcana

Juggernaut Arcana in all its glory. Source: PCGamesN

The main draw for the patch is the Juggernaut skin that makes Juggernaut blue and glowy, adding new animations, effects for Omnislash and Bladefury, a "dragon spirit ancestor to aid Juggernaut in times of need," voice changes, a new hero portrait and emoticon. the Juggernaut bundle will run you $35 for the time being, and it's pretty tempting for Juggernaut fans. But that's still a pretty good chunk of change.

Dota 2 7.03 Patch Notes: Captain's Mode UI

In the patch notes, you can find that there's a brand new Captain's Mode UI to go hand in hand with the past few updates, where teammates can both suggest picks and bans and swap out the Captain role in-game. The hero Monkey King has also been added to Captain's Mode, with some appropriate alterations.

Dota 2 7.03 Patch Notes: Gold, XP, and bounties

Hero kill gold and XP bounties as well as comeback gold and XP have been given a 10% reduction, and Tier 1 team bounty has been reduced as well. Passive gold income has been lowered by 10%, and ranged creeps are now worth the same as melee creeps, but they have upgrade cycles decreased by 1 gold per cycle. Melee creeps are worth 2 less.

Dota 2 7.03 Patch Notes: Cooldown timers and HP/armor changes

Tier 1 towers have been given 100 more HP, and the ability Scan has a much lower cooldown time this time around, now at 210 seconds instead of 270. Shrines have been given a base HP regeneration of 100/sec from 120/sec and towers all have 4 less base armor. Towers actually gain armor when players are around them now, up to enemy players within 1200 AoE of the towers increasing their armor by 2.

Dota 2 7.03 Patch Notes: Hero changes

The Centaur Warrunner from Dota 2. Source: DotaGeeks

Many of the changes that came with the patch notes were hero alterations, such as the nerfing of various heroes. For example, the Centaur Warrunner has 1 less base armor now, with Kunkka's level 15 talents increased from +15 movement speed to +20. Lone Druid has been given 4 lower base damage, and Juggernaut's Healing War has been granted a higher bounty from 25 to 75 gold as well as a bundle of additional experience.

These are just a handful of the changes, many of which you can find in the actual, full list of patch notes. They can be a little hard to digest if you're not sure what you're looking for, but if you're interested in looking into them, head over here to take them in in full.



