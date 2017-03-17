The government of the United Kingdom received an assurance from the White House that it won't make any more from-the-hip allegations that the Brits spied on then-candidate and now-President Donald Trump, according to the BBC.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer baselessly accused the U.K. of spying on Trump at the request of President Barack Obama.

The British tabloid the Telegraph went so far as to say that Spicer issued a formal apology to the United Kingdom.

Spicer made the allegation against GCHQ — a British intelligence agency — as he sought to defend Trump's debunked allegations of an Obama-ordered wiretap on Trump Tower.

Um. Wow. @PressSec reading from podium accusation that former President Obama used GCHQ to spy on Trump.

GCHQ vehemently denied the allegations — which were first reported by a Fox News analyst — calling them "nonsense" and adding that the charge was "utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

Falsely accusing the intelligence services of one of the United States' closest allies led Spicer and national security adviser H.R. McMaster to formally apologize to Britain, according to the Telegraph, whose report went further than the White House assurances reported by the BBC.

US makes formal apology to Britain after White House accuses GCHQ of wiretapping Trump Tower https://t.co/3aHqsRP2j2

Spicer, for his part, has yet to publicly apologize to anyone for his accusations of spying, which came at a testy news conference in which Spicer refused to back down from Trump's wiretapping allegation.

Some British members of Parliament are not impressed by Spicer's allegations.

British MoP on @seanspicer's claim yesterday that Obama used British intelligence to spy on Trump Tower https://t.co/u29xlAUMBP

"Trump is compromising the vital U.K.-U.S. security relationship to try to cover his own embarrassment," Tim Farron, leader of the British Liberal Democrat Party, told the Telegraph. "This harms our and U.S. security."