After a several pushbacks for Drake's More Life, the Toronto rapper's newest project finally hit all streaming platforms Saturday. Drizzy premiered More Life on OVO Sound Radio on Apple Beats 1 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. In the weeks leading up to his release, there have been rumors about who would be on the new project. You can see who made the final cut by streaming More Life on Apple Music.

Take a look at More Life's full track list below. We will be updating as every song from the October Firm playlist is released:

"Free Smoke"

"No Long Talk" (feat. Giggs)

"Passionfruit"

"Jorja Interlude"

"Get It Together" (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)



"Madiba Riddim"



"Blem"



"4422"



"Gyalchester"

"Skepta Interlude"

"Portland" (feat. Quavo & Travis Scott)



"Sacrifices" (feat. 2 Chainz & Young Thug)



"Nothings into Somethings"

"Teenage Fever"

"KMT" (feat. Giggs)



"Lose You"



"Can't Have Everything"



"Glow" (feat. Kanye West)

"Since Way Back" (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)



"Fake Love"

"Ice Melts" (feat. Young Thug)



"Do Not Disturb"





