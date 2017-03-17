Rumors of Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been circulating for years.

And now, thanks to an "exclusive" story running on Naughty Gossip — a website run by gossip columnist Rob Shuter, whose menu bar includes the categories " ," "Flasher" and "RIP" — the chatter has been freshly reignited and baselessly aggregated on sites like NewNowNext, Pride.com and Pink News.

Only one glitch in their "reporting": it's not true.

A at NBC Universal confirmed to Mic that Caitlyn Jenner will not be on the receiving end of a wine glass thrown by Lisa Rinna or any of the other Beverly Hills wives for that matter. Why? Because Caitlyn Jenner is not joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This news was further confirmed via Bravo's own Andy Cohen, an executive producer on the series.

@evanrosskatz it's just noise

Looks like the closest thing we'll be getting to a Jenner on the show is... we won't be getting anything close to a Jenner. Though Kris is friends with RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards, with a highly successful reality show all her own, a guest appearance seems unlikely. And with Gigi Hadid no longer making sporadic appearances due to her mother Yolanda Foster leaving the series in 2016, that eliminates the rare possibility of a Kendall appearance.

Though it's fun to imagine Caitlyn squeezed between Erika Jayne and Lisa Vanderpump, proudly displaying the show's signature palm-sized diamond, it remains, for now at least, far from reality.

