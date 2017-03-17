President Donald Trump's White House staff learned the hard way that it pays to read past a headline.

On Friday, the Trump communications office sent out an email seeking to highlight praise for Trump's budget. But included in the highlighted news reports was a parody piece by Washington Post humor columnist Alexandra Petri that blasts Trump's budget.

The headline on the piece looked like praise.

"Trump's budget makes perfect sense and will fix America, and I will tell you why," the headline blares.

In which today's @WhiteHouse "Daily 1600" email blast highlights the brutal @petridishes WaPo parody column as a must-read...

Once you read the body of the story, however, it's clear that this author is not impressed by Trump's budget — which would slash money for everything from Meals on Wheels to student financial aid to climate change research.

Petri describes the budget's name as "an exercise program where you eat only what you can catch, pump up your guns and then punch the impoverished in the face."

"This, conveniently, is also what the budget does," Petri writes.

In the column, Petri knocks cuts to different cabinet departments, such as the Department of Labor. "There will be no LABOR in the future," she writes. "Labor is what women do, I think."

The selection goes on: "All fetuses will burst out of wombs brandishing an Uzi on each arm. (Also, we will cut the funding to the people who would have explained that this is not how birth or labor works.)"

Twitter erupted over the White House's error.

The White House out sent an email with a link to this @petridishes story and God I cannot stop laughing. https://t.co/cRThaiNhnG

This was in today's email from the White House. So clearly, literally no one read the linked piece by @petridishes, did they?

Petri responded to the error by further mocking the Trump administration.

"REAL NEWS BEST NEWS," she tweeted in jest, later adding, "*sigh* no one reads anymore."