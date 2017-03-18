Tomoya Hosoda was recently elected a councillor in the city of Iruma, Japan. According to Gay Star News, the 25-year-old is the first transgender man elected to public office in the world.
Hosoda came out as transgender while studying at Teikyo University. Now graduated with a degree in medical science, Hosoda will fill one of Iruma's 22 city-councillor seats in his new position.
"Until recently, people have acted as if sexual minorities do not exist," Hosoda told Stonewall Japan. "We have many hurdles to overcome, but I hope to live up to everyone's expectations."
According to Stonewall Japan, Hosoda worked as a student to to lower STI rates in Japan as a student and raise trans visibility. As an elected official he wants to fight for LGBTQ rights, as well as the rights of the elderly and people with disabilities.
Many other transgender people — though no out trans men — have been elected to public office across the world, including Georgina Beyer, the first transgender woman elected to New Zealand parliament in 1999.