An individual jumped a bike rack at the White House and was taken into custody before they could make it over the fence protecting the property from unauthorized individuals, CNN reported Saturday.

The man had no weapons, but he was in possession of a document he wanted to deliver to the White House, CNN reported, citing law enforcement. The White House security level was briefly raised, but security personnel have since returned to normal alert levels.

The incident occurred just one week after a separate intruder with a backpack jumped the White House fence while President Donald Trump was inside. Jonathan Tran, 26, somehow managed to evade guards and the building's billions of dollars' worth of security equipment for upwards of 16 minutes.

Tran faces up to 10 years in prison for the intrusion, the latest in a series of high-profile failures within the Secret Service. House Oversight Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz asked Acting Director William Callahan to brief Congress on how the incident occurred, citing a "2015 committee report on the Secret Service [that] found 143 breaches and attempted breaches over a 10-year period," according to Reuters.

Press secretary Sean Spicer applauded the Secret Service's response to Saturday's intrusion.

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService

Trump was not at the White House, but rather at Mar-a-Lago, when the incident occurred, according to CNN.