Just months after announcing his first album in 38 years, Chuck Berry, one of the early fathers of rock 'n' roll, was found Saturday at 90 years old, according to the St. Charles County police department in Missouri.

Responding to a medical emergency at 12:40 p.m. the first responders found the guitar legend unresponsive and failed to revive him.

Berry's influence on the development of rock 'n' roll is immeasurable. His blues and country inspired riffs and lyrics glorifying teenage life's wild joys, gave rock a conceptual baseline for other early rock stars like Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis to develop in the decades to come.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 18, 1926, Berry picked up the guitar as a teenager and started out playing in blues bands around Missouri, before meeting Muddy Waters in 1955. The bluesman introduced Berry to Leonard Chess, co-founder of Chess Records. With the storied label, Berry recorded "Maybellene," his first no. 1 on Billboard's rhythm and blues chart.

The guitarist recorded some of his most famous songs with Chess, including "Roll Over Beethoven," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Many of his songs, such as "Promised Land" and "Too Much Monkey Business," satirized America's class tensions and societal mores. The gleeful, rebellious, devil may care attitude of his music flew in the face of more traditional lyricism, and helped set rock 'n' roll apart as an exciting and dangerous new wave in music history.

Berry was one of the first musicians to ever be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when it was opened in 1986. "After Elvis Presley, only Chuck Berry had more influence on the formation and development of rock 'n' roll," the Hall of Fame's website reads. "Name any major band—the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith—and they'll have cited Berry as an inspiration."

Following the announcement of his death, artists and admirers of the musician offered their farewells on Twitter, highlighting the icon's influence across music.

If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry" John Lennon (with Chuck Berry) Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972

R I P Chuck Berry ...

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock'n'roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck.

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey

