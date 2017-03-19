Strident conservative mouthpiece Tomi Lahren may finally have said too much.

In a Friday segment on The View, the 24-year-old political commentator, who has offended many with her spirited defense of President Donald Trump, gun rights and reverse racism has alienated much of her fan base with her defense of a less predictable issue: a woman's right to choose.

"I'm pro-choice and here's why," Lahren .

I'm a constitutional — you know, someone that loves the constitution and I am someone that's for limited government, and so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say 'I'm for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.' I can sit here and say that, as a Republican, and I can say that, 'You know what, I'm for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.'

Conservatives on Twitter are, predictably, having none of that.

The Reagan Battalion tweeted footage of Lahren describing abortion as "murder" side-by-side with her statement from The View.

Only 3 months ago, @TomiLahren considered an abortion to be murder, today, she branded pro life conservatives as hypocrites. #NoPrinciples https://t.co/8BqoQTOyD1

Other accounts called Lahren a hypocrite, accusing her of saying what the show's hosts wanted to hear. According to many Twitter users, it's impossible for a person to be both conservative and pro-choice.

WHEN surrounded by conservatives: Pro-Life WHEN surrounded by liberals: Pro-Choice @TomiLahren America's Fake Conservative #TeamTomi ????????????????

Just gonna leave this one here: @TomiLahren, one cannot be conservative and pro-choice. The two are incompatible.

@TomiLahren @KLSouth life is sacred, abortion is murder, there are no "pro-choice" conservatives

TomiLahren to claim your a "Constitutionalist" but also Pro-Choice, means your quite confused! Quote-Thomas Jefferson #ProLife

As the Daily Beast's Erin Gloria Ryan pointed out, Lahren has previously criticized the feminist movement for excluding women whose views didn't align with liberal values. Lahren's position on abortion has always been somewhat murky: She's defended women who don't believe in abortion against snubs by women's rights activists; she's acknowledged the extreme difficulty of choosing not to carry a pregnancy to term; she's also inferred that she does not support abortion rights, although she's somewhat flexible in her dogma on that score.

In any case, Lahren seems to have lost the faith of many fans. On Saturday, she responded to the backlash, standing by her statement on Twitter.

I speak my truth. If you don't like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth.

Mention of truth prompted rebuttal from Lahren's colleague at the Blaze, Kate Scanlon:

There is no "my truth." There is only the truth.

Lahren's pro-choice stance has reportedly left her position at the Blaze shaky. According to conservative news site the Daily Caller, she could be leaving the outlet by September or possibly sooner, her comments on The View having proved a final straw.

Still, Lahren is out there, tweeting her truth: