FBI Director James Comey dropped two bombshells at a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee Monday morning.

First, he confirmed there's an active FBI investigation into links between President Donald Trump and his campaign aides and Russia's election meddling. Then, Comey gave a thorough debunking of Trump's claim that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on Trump Tower during the election.

Comey's revelations are likely to cause yet more political problems for Trump and his administration, who are expected to face tough questions about his campaign's possible ties to Russia.

The Trump administration must now also defend its decision to double down on Trump's wiretapping claim.

Trump went as far as to joke about the now-debunked wiretapping during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

Follow this space for live updates.

1 p.m.: Comey suggests Russia's election meddling is not over yet

Comey said it's possible that Russia "will be coming back" to meddle in upcoming U.S. elections in 2018 and 2020.

Comey suggests Russians "will be coming back" to interfere with 2018 & 2020 U.S. elections.

"I think we have to assume they're coming back," Comey said.

12:45 pm.: Russia is "our adversary"

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) asked both Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers whether Russia is an "adversary" of the United States.

Both said "yes."

Is Russia our adversary?" Comey: "Yes." Rogers: "Yes.

12:10 p.m.: Comey confirms Russia had a "positive opinion of Trump" and wanted him to win

During a line of questioning from House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Comey confirmed that Russia not only wanted Hillary Clinton to lose, but wanted Trump to win.

"Mr. Putin would like people who like him," Comey said, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin, in one of the most devastating lines of the day for Trump and his administration.

Comey says Putin didn't just wanna stop @HillaryClinton, he also wanted @realDonaldTrump. "Mr. Putin would like people who like him.

"Putin has expressed preference for business people leading other governments because he believes they are more open for negotiation," Comey added.

Comey: Putin has expressed preference for business people leading other governments because he believes they are more open for negotiation

11:35 a.m.: Republican asks whether reporters should be prosecuted for reporting leaks

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) went after reporters who published leaked information, asking Comey whether those reporters should or could be prosecuted for that behavior.

Rep. Trey Gowdy asking FBI director James Comey if reporters can be prosecuted for publishing classified information. A not-subtle hint. https://t.co/9GhyFpoLNB

Comey, for his part, said he's never seen a reporter prosecuted for publishing leaks.

Gowdy is back to leaks. Wants to know if reporters can be prosecuted for publishing leaks. Comey says he's never seen a reporter prosecuted.

11:21 a.m.: FBI investigation into Trump-Russia connections began in July

Comey said the FBI's investigation began in July 2016.

During that time, the FBI disclosed information about its investigation into then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, but not about Trump.

Comey: "This investigation began in late July." https://t.co/OvKyiXJznd https://t.co/R0wVrQFJrc

11:05 a.m.: Comey says there's "no information" to support Trump's wiretapping claims against Obama

Comey, in yet another bombshell, says the Department of Justice has "no information" to support Trump's wiretapping allegations.

BREAKING: Comey says "no information" to support Trump's wiretapping tweets; says "no president" could order wiretap

11 a.m.: Republicans focus on leaks — not bombshell revelation of FBI investigation

Despite the fact that Comey dropped a bombshell to confirm that the FBI is investigating whether Trump campaign aides had any ties to Russian election meddling, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are squarely focused on something else: leaks.

Two Republicans on the committee — — pressed Comey and Rogers on leaks of classified information to the press.

Republicans Nunes, Rooney, Gowdy are all focusing on leaks not what the investigation into Trump may be learning.

10:55 a.m.: Rogers said there is no evidence that Russian hackers meddled with physical votes in the 2016 election.

NSA Director Mike Rogers: The NSA has no intelligence that 2016 election votes were changed by Russian hacking

10:36 a.m.: Comey confirms the FBI is investigating possible Trump-Russia election meddling ties

In a major moment of Trump's presidency, Comey confirmed that there is an active investigation into whether there are "any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign" and Russians who meddled in the U.S. election.

Comey added there is for how long the investigation will take.

"I can promise you we will follow the facts wherever they lead," Comey said.

SIREN: FBI is investing whether there are ANY LINKS between Trump campaign and Russian election meddling

WATCH: FBI Director Comey explains extent of FBI's investigation into Russian gov't meddling and US election.

10:31 a.m.: NSA director "greatly concerned" about leaks

Rogers said in his opening statements that the leaks of classified information are concerning.

NSA Director Mike Rogers says he is "greatly concerned about leaks of classified information.

10:18 a.m.: Democrat slams Trump for his wiretapping claim

Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat and ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said in his lengthy opening statement that Trump's wiretapping allegation against Obama is "slanderous."

On wiretapping: There is "no evidence whatsoever to support that slanderous accusation" - @RepAdamSchiff

10:10 a.m.: Republican lays out objective of the hearing

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said in his opening statement that this hearing is intended to " the air regarding unsubstantiated media reports" by focusing on three things: the actions Russia took during the campaign, whether any political campaigns conspired with the Russians and who has leaked classified information to the press.

Nunes added out of the gate that there was no physical wiretap of Trump Tower during the campaign — something he's said before — but that he hopes the campaign will find whether there was any other improper surveillance of Trump or his campaign.

Let me be clear.. There was not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower" - Rep. Nunes opens #Comey hearing with

10:05 a.m.: Comey has taken his seat

Comey has taken his seat in what's expected to be an extremely consequential hearing for Trump's presidency.