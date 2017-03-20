A majority of young adults in the United States think that President Donald Trump is an illegitimate president, according to a new GenForward poll.

The poll found that 57% of Americans between ages 18 and 30 believe that Trump's presidency is illegitimate.

GenForward, a partnership between Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that a slim majority of young white people — 53% —believe Trump is, in fact, a legitimate president, while only about a quarter of African-Americans and Latinos agree. Young Asian-American adults reported feeling similarly with only 36% of them saying that they believe Trump is legitimate.

The poll also found that young adults across all races and ethnicities disapprove of Trump's performance as president and believe that the country is on the "wrong track."

A majority of those polled also expressed a belief that that the president's performance could be compromised by Russia, with 51% of young white people saying they think Russia has compromising information about Trump, while around 60% of young black, Asian and Latino Americans believed it was the case.