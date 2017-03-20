I or restaurants to post signs that proclaim "Restrooms for Customers Only." But at the Steak and Catfish Barn in Oklahoma City, customers are greeted (at the front door, no less) with a sign that's awfully hostile toward transgender people.

"We do not have a transgender bathroom," the sign reads in all caps, with "transgender bathroom" underlined for emphasis. "So don't be caught in the wrong one. Thank you, Bob."

Oklahoma City restaurant's transgender bathroom sign causing controversy https://t.co/SeTAstQ55B

While restaurant owner Bob Warner posted the sign 10 months ago, the restaurant gained notoriety when a trans woman named Paula Schonauer noticed it recently, local NBC affiliate KFOR reported. Ten months ago would have been May 2016 — just after the debate about became a national conversation after North Carolina