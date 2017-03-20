In an unexpected turn of events, freckles have now been deemed "trendy." People are getting them permanently tattooed and temporarily tattooed on their faces in order to look younger.

What's most surprising about this trend is that for years, freckles had been seen as a flaw by many, with plenty of people with freckles attempting to cover them up with makeup. But now, to be embraced.

Nikia Phoenix, who has freckles herself, has feelings about this — especially because when she was growing up as a black woman with freckles, she got bullied.

In a powerful Instagram post, Phoenix, who's also the founder of Black Girl Beautiful wrote, "These freckles have been on my skin since I was four years old. They weren't trendy when I was younger. No one was drawing on freckles or getting freckle tattoos. In fact, it was just the opposite. I was picked on a lot for my spots and it hurt."

Nikia Phoenix Source: Mic/Getty Images

But, according to Phoenix, she's learned to love them.

"But if given the option, I wouldn't change my skin," Phoenix continued in the post. "I wouldn't change what I went through. These freckles have helped to define me. They have made me stronger. I am a black freckled woman... and proud."

Nikia Phoenix Source: Mic/Instagram

In an interview with Yahoo, Phoenix tells her story further. From a very young age until even still now, she's been singled out because of her skin.

"Even to this day, I hear little kids asking their parents, 'Mommy, what's wrong with her face?'" Phoenix told Yahoo. "I laugh because they're little kids and they don't know any better, but when I was a kid and someone would say something similar to that to me, I would get offended."

But still, the bullying Phoenix experienced, which sometimes manifested in her peers telling her she's not really black because she has freckles, hurt her and particularly her self-esteem.

go home to my mother and cry, or I would try to be tough and suck it up. Because you can't defend yourself against people who are irrational. I think if you're picking on someone for something that they obviously cannot help — their skin, their complexion — you are being irrational. I knew that there was no arguing with them. I just had to deal with them. That meant that I internalized it. It festered like a sore and affected my self-esteem.

Nikia Phoenix Source: Mic/Instagram

How Phoenix learned to love her freckles ultimately paralleled Phoenix learning to love herself — unique traits and all.

"There's nothing wrong with being different," Phoenix told Yahoo. "I used to hold my head down. Then I started to slowly lift my chin, roll my shoulders back and stare people dead in their faces. This is who I am, and I can't change that. I don't want to change that — freckles and all."

So that's perhaps what's making Phoenix feel a bit miffed about this idea that She's fought hard to love them, despite society constantly telling her that she should cover them up. And now the beauty industry is telling people that no, they're actually trendy, like flared pants or clog shoes.

aturally freckled person has a story about being picked on for his or her freckles. Now people are getting these tattoos and drawing on freckles. It really, really frustrates me. I'm definitely one of those people who embraces all forms of beauty and celebrates beauty — and I celebrate freckles — but I want other people to celebrate freckles in an authentic way. If you don't have them, then you don't have them. Please don't draw them on.

Because after all, the current fetishization of freckles is doomed to fall out of favor eventually, too. And while women who use those temporary freckle tattoos can happily just stop wearing them, women like Phoenix will go on living proudly with freckles, no matter what the beauty industry thinks of them.