It's easy to get annoyed with Siri. The iPhone's digital voice assistant is helpful at times but she often misunderstands words and starts executing commands without being prompted. For those looking to get a little revenge, know there are ways to piss off Siri — or at least get an annoyed response.



"OK, Google"

Android is the iPhone's biggest competitor, and the digital assistant on those devices is triggered by saying "OK, Google," like Siri can be prompted with "Hey, Siri." Say "OK, Google" to Siri and the voice assistant will respond: "Very funny. I mean, not funny 'ha-ha,' but funny."

"Hey Siri, What is zero divided by zero"

This seemingly harmless math question, made popular in a tweet from Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, gets Siri to bring out some fighting words. The voice assistant gives you an example to school you in math, then ends its response by throwing shade your way.



When prompted to answer what zero divided by zero is, Siri responds: "Imagine that you have 0 cookies, and you split them evenly among 0 friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn't make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies. And you are sad that you have no friends."

"Are you pretty, Siri?"

Ask Siri if it is pretty and the response will be no followed by a query to get back to business. Specifically, Siri responds with: "No, but I feel smooth and shiny! Can we get back to work now?"

Ask Siri about gender and you'll get the answer you deserve

Curious about Siri's gender? Try asking the voice assistant and you'll be told it's not your business. Ask Siri if it is a woman and the response is direct: "I don't think that really matters." It's coupled with a tip from Apple about how you can select a different voice for Siri. Ask Siri if it is a guy or a girl, and there are a variety of answers like "I exist beyond your human concept of gender" and "Animals and French nouns have genders. I do not."



"What are your views on politics?"

When you ask Siri about politics, one of the answers seems to sum up the general sentiments many people have about the government: "Human systems of government are a mystery to me. And to many humans, it seems."