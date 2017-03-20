As the story goes, Wonder Woman left Paradise Island — the Amazonians' all-female enclave — to fight evil in "Man's World." But we swear to God, Wonder Woman did not leave her feminist utopia to deal with your patriarchal bullshit.

After seeing the latest trailer for DC Comics' new Wonder Woman film, however, some people are suggesting the female superhero has been subjected to exactly that, with many Twitter users wondering: Hey, wouldn't Wonder Woman have armpit hair?

Leaked screenshot reveals what Wonder Woman's armpits looked like before they were digitally altered by the patriarchy.

controversial hot take: i wish #WonderWoman had visible armpit hair. she was raised on an island of women w/no schick advertisements!

Complaints about Wonder Woman's armpit digitally bleached. My question is -why is an Amazon with no previous contact with humankind shaven?

People are upset because Wonder Woman doesn't have armpit hair.

wonder woman would prolly have armpit hair imo

All things considered, it's a fair question to raise.

Being born on an island of women free from the male gaze, it's safe to say Wonder Woman probably wouldn't have come up with the idea to shave, wax or otherwise remove her armpit hair on her own, a practice with a storied sexist history.

What's more, if your foremost concern is saving the world from fascism, there are far more pressing matters at hand than what to do with your body hair — it probably wouldn't get a second thought.

C over Wonder Woman's armpit hair — or lack thereof — is just the latest in a long history of debate over whether DC Comics' portrayal of Wonder Woman is a feminist, or even realistic, one.

In December, the United Nations reportedly removed the superhero from her position as ambassador for women and girls after a petition citing Wonder Woman's "impossible proportions" and "overtly sexualized image" garnered over 44,000 signatures.

"Although the original creators may have intended Wonder Woman to represent a strong and independent 'warrior' woman with a feminist message, the reality is that the character's current iteration is ... the epitome of a 'pin-up' girl," the petition read.

But despite these critiques, and despite the apparent absence of pit hair, there's still good reason to believe Wonder Woman will serve up its fair share of female empowerment.

After all, the film was directed by Patty Jenkins, whose vision for the iconic superhero and her story seems pretty spot-on.

"There was a period of time where people were scared to make a female superhero movie, and a Wonder Woman movie in particular," Jenkins said during a Comic Con panel. "There was an apologist attitude about 'how do we make her super hard and impressive?' And I said, 'You have to make her universal.'"