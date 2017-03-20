The FBI director and National Security Agency chief are the latest officials to discredit President Donald Trump's claims he was wiretapped by predecessor President Barack Obama. On Monday, James Comey and Mike Rogers, in testimony before the House intelligence committee, delivered the starkest rebuttal to date that the president's wiretapping tweet is baseless.

Despite the widespread doubt, the president has not backed down from his wiretapping assertion. Press secretary Sean Spicer reiterated that the White House is watching the "ongoing" investigation and will not withdraw the allegation.

Given the president is maintaining his allegation, Mic compiled a list of all the people, groups and countries that have said they see no evidence to support the wiretapping claim. Bipartisan groups of politicians in Congress have repeatedly said there is no evidence to support Trump's claim. The president now stands all-but-alone in his claim he was surveilled by the former administration.

Senate Republicans

Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham were among the first Republicans to challenge the president to furnish proof of his wiretapping claims. McCain called for Trump to apologize if he could not prove his claim. Graham, along with his Democratic colleague on the Senate Judiciary crime and terrorism subcommittee Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), sent a letter to the FBI asking for proof.

Sen. Richard Burr, the chair of the Senate intelligence committee, said last week there is no wiretapping evidence. Early in the controversy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there was "no evidence" wiretapping occurred.

Sens. John McCain, left, R-Arizona, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina. Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Republicans

Rep. Devin Nunes, who chaired Monday's hearing with Comey and Rogers, made headlines last week when, representing the House intelligence committee, Nunes said there was no evidence of a wiretap. House Speaker Paul Ryan has also said he has seen "no evidence" of wiretapping.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California 22nd, at the House intelligence hearing on Monday. Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Virtually all Democrats

No surprise here: Democrats have been leading the charge against Trump's allegations since he first tweeted. Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House intelligence committee, has been the leading Democrat for two weeks attacking the veracity of Trump's claim. The day before Monday's hearing with Comey and Rogers, Schiff said of the allegations, "We are at the bottom. There is nothing at the bottom." Sen. Mark Warner, Schiff's Democratic counterpart in the Senate, made a similar statement last week.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have also blasted Trump's allegation as false. Shortly after Trump made the claim, Obama's spokesman called the claim "simply false."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California 28th, speaking to reporters last week. Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

James Comey

The FBI chief made public Monday that there is no proof in the FBI or the Justice Department more broadly that Obama had Trump wiretapped.

Intelligence agency leaders

Rogers, who oversees foreign intelligence efforts, is not the only government official with a deep knowledge base who has denied there is evidence of wiretapping. James Clapper, the top intelligence official in the Obama administration, said he "can deny" there was any wiretapping shortly after Trump made the claim for the first time on Twitter.

United Kingdom

A British intelligence agency was thrust into the controversy last week when a judge on Fox News claimed Government Communications Headquarters was involved in wiretapping Trump. Spicer cited that report in a press briefing last week, only to see the White House dial back that claim. A GCHQ official dismissed the claim as "nonsense," noting American intelligence agencies work closely with their British counterpart and cannot monitor each other.