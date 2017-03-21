Actress Jessica Chastain stepped onto the Twitter stage Saturday to talk about women's reproductive health, specifically the toll President Donald Trump's health care coverage would do to expecting mothers. Right on cue, some men swooped in to explain some things to her.

Here is Chastain's conversation-sparking tweet:

Some men dont want to pay for women's health, but sorry, you wouldnt be here without us. Time to show honor & respect for your mothers guys https://t.co/tcKjtAEAXi

Chastain's suggestion that men who balk at contributing to maternal health care costs take a moment to consider their moms apparently rankled Twitter user @theStevenB, who responded about gendering Republican voters. Note: Chastain didn't do that. She tweeted a Huffington Post article critiquing the Republican health care plan, which is drawing criticism from both parties.

@jes_chastain Female Republicans don't want to pay for womens health either. This is about political/religious beliefs, not gender

Chastain fired back.

Please Steven, tell me more about what women want. I need your insight. https://t.co/2ZeJLhs5cE

So Steven dug in his heels, prompting Chastain's advice that he "let women speak for themselves."

@jes_chastain How many women voted R? Why don't you ask what THEY want?

@TheStevenB instead of telling me what they want as you did in your 1st tweet you should be the one 2 listen. Let women speak for themselves

That called one Nick into the fray:

@jes_chastain @TheStevenB Jessica, you dont represent women. You represent yourself only.

Chastain reminded Nick that at no point in the conversation, which is composed entirely of receipts, had she claimed to "represent all women."

"Guess I hit a nerve, right dude?" she wrote.

@fowlyetti @TheStevenB haha where did I say I represent all women?! My tweet was about 'some' men. Guess I hit a nerve, right dude?

Nick and Steven continued with their tangents.

@jes_chastain @fowlyetti and My tweet was about 'some' women. Republican women specifically. The first thing I said was "Female Republicans

@jes_chastain @TheStevenB Identity politics hits my nerve yes.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Mark Todd dropped by to explain to Chastain what feminism is.

"So patronising and condescending," he tweeted at her. "2 things associated with modern feminism. Undermines all the work 'real' femminists do."

Her response was pretty good:

Thank you Mark for teaching me about feminism. Perhaps with your help, I too can become a 'real' feminist. https://t.co/HnsIbb4E8z

But another man of Twitter didn't think so, reminding Chastain there are ways of making one's point without resorting to snark.

@jes_chastain You likely can make your point without being snarky.

Is there a whistle only men can hear, and does it sound whenever a woman makes a comment on the internet?