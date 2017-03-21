Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will face members of the Senate Judiciary Committee again on Tuesday for day 2 of the confirmation hearings that could determine whether he'll win a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the United States.

Gorsuch is likely to face tough questions from Democrats, who will pressure him to rebuke President Donald Trump's attacks on the judiciary, as he vies for a Supreme Court seat.

On the first day of Gorsuch's hearings on Monday, he only made opening statements, thanking his family and giving assurances to on the committee that he was not a partisan or an "activist" judge. On Tuesday, he'll be forced to say much more as senators pepper him with questions about his judicial philosophy and past decisions.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

10:41 a.m.: Democrat asks whether Gorsuch will only be "for the big corporations"

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, grew frustrated with Gorsuch, who continually refused to answer what he thought of landmark Supreme Court cases on issues ranging from abortion rights to gun ownership to government regulation.

"How do we have confidence in you that you wont just be for the big corporations?" Feinstein said.

10:08 a.m.: Gorsuch refuses to say whether he agrees with the decision in Roe v. Wade

Gorsuch would not answer a question from Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on whether he agrees with Roe v. Wade — a landmark Supreme Court case that granted abortion rights.

"Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court," Gorsuch said, without saying whether he agreed with the decision.

Gorsuch calls Roe v. Wade "a precedent of the United States Supreme Court

10:04 a.m.: Gorsuch dodges answering questions on 2nd Amendment, Citizens United

Grassley asks Gorsuch whether he agrees with some major cases, including the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United — which paved the way for super PACs and money in politics.

Gorsuch does not whether he agrees or disagrees with those decisions.

"My personal views belong over here, I leave those at home," Gorsuch said.

9:51 a.m.: Gorsuch says he has made no promises to anyone on how he'd rule

"I don't believe in litmus tests for judges," Gorsuch said.

Gorsuch added, "No one in that process, Mr. Chairman, asked me for any commitments, any kind of promises, for how I'd rule in any kind of case."

No one ... asked me for any commitments, any kind of promises about how I'd rule in any kind of case," Gorsuch says https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO https://t.co/0QbEQsEymV

9:43 a.m.: Chairman kicks off 10-hour-long hearing

Grassley kicks off the hearing by asking whether Gorsuch would, "Have any trouble ruling against a president who appointed you."

"That's a softball Mr. Chairman. I have no difficulty ruling for or against any party," Gorsuch said.

@ChuckGrassley asks Gorsuch whether he'd have trouble ruling against prez who appointed him. Gorsuch: "That's a softball, Mr. Chairman.

"There's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge," Gorsuch adds.

9:33 a.m.: Gorsuch arrives for day 2 of questioning

Right on time, Gorsuch arrives before the Senate Judiciary Committee and shakes hands with committee members before taking his seat at the witness table.

The hearing will be 10 hours long. Yes, 10 hours.

"We have a long day ahead of us," Grassley said.

Gorsuch has arrived. Day 2. #SCOTUSnominee