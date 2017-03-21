Apple just announced a special edition Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on Tuesday morning. The Cupertino-based tech company has made smartphones with a red aluminum finish for the Product Red line, which contributes proceeds to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

New Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Release date

The smartphones will be available to order worldwide (online and in stores) on Friday, March 24.

New Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Specs and size options

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus currently retails in five other colors — jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold. The Product Red Special Edition devices, which will start at $749, will be available in two models: 128GB and 256GB.

Apple rolls out a red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Source: Apple

"Since we began working with Red 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano Product Red Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest Product Red offering to date in celebration of our partnership with Red, and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands."

New Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Other products in the Product Red line

In addition to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the existing Product Red lineup includes a range of iPods, Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.