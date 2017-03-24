At this point, it feels like every person on earth has an opinion on Donald Trump.

From his hair, to his "tan," to his bigotry, to his inability to stay off Twitter, to the fact that he's actually president of the United States, dude is divisive and, accordingly, fashion has gotten keen to this.

Plenty of people, judging by his approval rating alone, disapprove of him and want to resist his presidency. So, rather fittingly, they're looking to clothes to do just that.

F tote bags to tank tops to bomber jackets to baseball hats, people are looking to fashion to show what they believe or don't, whether it be that women should indeed be nasty, or that men shouldn't grab women by — well, anything.

So we've gathered up 50 items that help show everyone within a three-yard radius of you that you're resisting — and not giving up any time soon.

If you want to name — or show — your enemy:

1. "With all due respect, Donald" tote bag, I Feel Like Hillz, $18

"With all due respect, Donald" tote bag Source: I Feel Like Hillz

2. Donald Trump's head made out of all the ways Jezebel has described him T-shirt, Jezebel, $23.99

Trump descriptions T-shirt Source: Jezebel

3. "IDFW Trump" T-shirt, House of Hillary, $28

If you want to remind people to resist:

4 to 11. The Outrage's entire "resist" collection, $6-$130

The Outrage's "resist" varsity jacket and T-shirt Source: The Outrage

12. " everyday" T-shirt, House of Hillary, $28

Resist Everyday T-shirt Source: House of Hillary

13. "Sister resisters" T-shirt, Otherwild, $30

If you feel like talking about the travel ban:

14. "I wear this shirt to support people who can read it" T-shirt, Etsy, $20

"I wear this shirt to support people who can read it," the shirt reads. Source: Etsy

If you want to remind everyone about how Donald Trump talks about women:

15. "Grab 'em by the pussy" T-shirt, the Outrage, $25

The Outrage's "grab 'em by the pussy" T-shirt Source: The Outrage

16. "Real men don't grab pussy" tank top, Etsy, $26

A "Real men don't grab pussy" tank top Source: Etsy

17. "This pussy grabs back" hoodie, LAPP, £3

This pussy grabs back hoodie Source: LAPP



You can read more about this brand here.

If you feel like standing up for Elizabeth Warren and other silenced women:

18. This "Nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt featuring Elizabeth Warren, Coretta Scott King, Rosa Parks and more, Etsy, $22

A "Nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt Source: Etsy

19 to 22. "Nevertheless, she persisted" four-piece collection, the Outrage, $25-52

Items from the Outrage's "Nevertheless, she persisted" collection Source: The Outrage

23. Reebok's "Nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt, Reebok, $20

Reebok's "Nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt Source: Reebok

If you wanna stand up for the nasty women — and future female presidents:

24 to 32. The Outrage's nine-piece "nasty women unite" collection, the Outrage, $13-125

Items from the Outrage's Nasty Women Unite collection Source: The Outrage

33 to 36. I Feel Like Hillz's four-piece "nasty woman" collection, I Feel Like Hillz, $2

Items from I Feel Like Hillz's Nasty Woman collection Source: I Feel Like Hillz

37. The original "nasty woman" T-shirt, Google Ghost, $25

Google Ghost's "nasty woman" T-shirt Source: Google Ghost

38. "Women presidents are from the future" T-shirt, House of Hillary, $28

Women presidents are from the future T-shirt Source: House of Hillary

If you just can't let go of what you once had:

39. "Michelle: Forever my first lady" T-shirt, House of Hillary, $24

Michelle T-shirt Source: House of Hillary

If you want to stand up for reproductive rights and Planned Parenthood

40. "You are not the boss of V" T-shirt, Prinkshop, $35

"You are not the boss of V" T-shirt Source: Prinkshop

41. This animated uterus T-shirt, Jezebel, $23.99

Jezebel's uterus T-shirt Source: Jezebel

42. "My body, my rules" hat, LAPP, £22

"My body, my rules" hat Source: LAPP



You can learn more about this brand here.

43. "I Stand with Planned Parenthood" tote, Power and Light Press, $15

"I Stand with Planned Parenthood" tote Source: Power & Light Press

44. Roe v. Wade T-shirt, Prinkshop, $35

'Roe v. Wade' 1973 T-shirt Source: Prinkshop

A shirt in honor of 1973, the year Roe v. Wade was passed.

45. "Girls just want to have fun... ding for Planned Parenthood" T-shirt, Female Collective, $26

"Girls just wanna have fun" T-shirt Source: Female Collective

46. "I stand with Planned Parenthood" T-shirt, Etsy, $25

"I stand with Planned Parenthood" T-shirt Source: Etsy

47. Any one of Planned Parenthood's 16 T-shirts, Planned Parenthood, $15-25

Two Planned Parenthood T-shirts Source: Planned Parenthood

If you feel like fucking with something Trump loves:

48. "Black Lives Matter" MAGA-style hat, Emma Tolkin, $40

"Black Lives Matter" MAGA-style hat Source: Emma Tolkin

You can read more about this hat here.

49. "Make America native again" hat, Bowen Creative, $25

"Make America native again" hat Source: Bowen Creative

You can read more about this hat here.

50. "Make America gay again" hat, Human Rights Campaign, $26

You can read more about this hat here.

Mic will update this list as more quality anti-Trump swag appears.