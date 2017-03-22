A former chair of the Colorado Republican Party was charged with voter fraud last month, according to a report from a local Colorado television station.

Steven Curtis, who chaired the Colorado GOP from 1997 to 1999, was charged with one count of forging a public record and one mail-in ballot offense, after he allegedly forged his wife's signature on her mail-in ballot, according to the Denver7 report.

Breaking: Former #Colorado Republican Chairman charged w/voter fraud. Wonder what @realDonaldTrump thinks? #kdvr investigates at 5. https://t.co/XZmVijhCBY

Ironically, Curtis told a local radio station in the run-up to the 2016 campaign that only Democrats commit voter fraud.

"It seems to be, and correct me if I'm wrong here, but virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats," Curtis told KLZ 560.

Former head of Colorado GOP, who said almost all voter fraud is committed by Democrats, is charged with voter fraud: https://t.co/3ZEDq3DnmR

President Donald Trump has that between between 3 million to 5 million people illegally voted in the 2016 election — despite zero evidence to back up that claim.

There have, however, been a few cases of voter fraud from the 2016 election — most of them carried out by Republican or Trump voters.

That includes Rosa Maria Ortega, a Republican who came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant when she was an infant. Ortega said she didn't realize she was not a legal citizen when she registered to vote, yet was sentenced to eight years in prison. Another Trump supporter in Iowa was also arrested for voting for Trump twice.