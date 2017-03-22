A former chair of the Colorado Republican Party was charged with voter fraud last month, according to a report from a local Colorado television station.
Steven Curtis, who chaired the Colorado GOP from 1997 to 1999, was charged with one count of forging a public record and one mail-in ballot offense, after he allegedly forged his wife's signature on her mail-in ballot, according to the Denver7 report.
Ironically, Curtis told a local radio station in the run-up to the 2016 campaign that only Democrats commit voter fraud.
"It seems to be, and correct me if I'm wrong here, but virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats," Curtis told KLZ 560.
President Donald Trump has alleged that between between 3 million to 5 million people illegally voted in the 2016 election — despite zero evidence to back up that claim.
There have, however, been a few cases of voter fraud from the 2016 election — most of them carried out by Republican or Trump voters.
That includes Rosa Maria Ortega, a Republican who came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant when she was an infant. Ortega said she didn't realize she was not a legal citizen when she registered to vote, yet was sentenced to eight years in prison. Another Trump supporter in Iowa was also arrested for voting for Trump twice.