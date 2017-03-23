Several household-name retail chains have begun shuttering storefronts in 2017, as these historic brands are struggling to compete. The reason?

Blame the internet and the ease of online shopping. "The retail industry continues to evolve based on consumer preferences and shopping patterns," Ana Serafin Smith of the National Retail Federation said in an email to Mic. "Retailers are resizing and modifying their businesses."

Online competition and discounted pricing are hurting retailers, as Clark Howard reports, in part because fashions and selection tend to lag in brick-and-mortar stores versus what shoppers can find online. "The reality is that America has been overstored. We have far too many retail locations, shopping centers and branches of different chains," Clark said. "But stores that are meeting your needs with low prices will continue to thrive."

Before you head out to shop, check out this list of major retailers shuttering stores soon. Some companies — like the parent of department stores Sears and Kmart — have expressed doubt about staying in business altogether. But other brands on the list below, like JCPenney, Macy's and CVS, are simply closing locations at this time.

Which Abercrombie & Fitch stores are closing

Approximately 60 retail Abercrombie & Fitch locations will close in 2017, dropping total brick and mortar locations down to 670. Abercrombie's CEO, Fran Horowitz announced the closure on the heels of the store experiencing a 9% drop in sales in 2016.

The brand claims 2017 closures are a result of lease expiration and continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and is positioned for sustainable growth. Thus far, Abercrombie has not announced exactly which stores will close.

Which BCBG stores are closing

While the high-end women's mini stores will remain open at Macy's, BCBG plans to close 120 locations this year. "Like so many other great brands, BCBG has been negatively impacted by the growth in online sales and shifts in customer shopping patterns and, as a result, has too large a physical retail footprint," BCBG said in a statement.

No specific locations are named as of yet or when closures would commence, but the brand filed for bankruptcy protection and secured capital to remain open during the reorganization period. Both BCBG Max Azria and BCBG Generation locations are part of the closures.

Which CVS stores are closing

Pharmacy and convenience retailer CVS plans to close at least 70 locations, including stores in the following places:

• Illinois: Chicago neighborhoods, including Gage Park, Avondale, Mayfair, Lake View, West Rogers Park, The Loop, Logan Square, Belmont Central, East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park.

• Indiana: Evansville.

• New Hampshire: Lebanon.

• New York: Norwood and Bath.

The highest concentration of closures is in Illinois. CVS said the closures are due to restructuring, according to the Chicago Tribune. Shuttering the locations is anticipated to deliver a $265 million return and to benefit shareholders over the long term said Dave Denton, executive vice president and chief financial officer of CVS, according to Chain Store Age.

Which Hhgregg stores are closing

Electronics and appliance store Hhgregg will close 40% of its stores by April, leaving 132 retail locations in operation. Approximately 1,500 jobs will be cut as a result, which equates to 29% of the company's total workforce.

"We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us," Robert J. Riesbeck, Hhgregg president and CEO told Fortune. "We have determined that the economics of the affected locations will not allow us to achieve our overall goal of becoming a profitable company again."

C

• Georgia: Lithonia, Morrow, Duluth and Atlanta.

• Illinois: Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Champaign, Niles, Schaumburg and Springfield.

• Louisiana: Harvey, Baton Rouge and Metairie.

• Maryland: Annapolis, Bel Air, Catonsville, Frederick, Glen Burnie, Hagerstown, Hanover, Largo, Rockville, Towson and Waldorf.

• Missouri: Chesterfield.

• New Jersey: Woodbury, Mays Landing and Morristown.

• North Carolina: Mooresville, Durham, Cary and Asheville.

• Ohio: Fairlawn Akron, Mansfield, Newark Heath, Tri-County and Springdale.

• Pennsylvania: York, Wyomissing, Wilkes-Barre, Whitman Square, Whitehall, North Hills of Pittsburgh, Montgomeryville at North Wales, Mechanicsburg, Lower Paxon at Harrisburg, Langhorne, Lancaster, King of Prussia at Berwyn, Erie, Downington, and Dickson City.

• Tennessee: Mt. Juliet.

• Virginia: Woodbridge, Winchester, Virginia Beach, Sterling, Springfield, Short Pump at Henrico, Roanoke, Newport News, Manassas, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Colonial Heights, Chesapeake, Chesterfield at Midlothian and Bailey's Crossroads at Falls Church.

• West Virginia: Parkersburg and Vienna.

Which JCPenney stores are closing

JCPenney issued an updated list of store closures from its February 24 announcement of 138 store closures in 2017. Stores will begin to liquidate their inventory in April. The retailer said closures are necessary to "advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability."

• Arizona: Benton and Blytheville, AR; Bullhead City.

• California: Bishop, Lodi, Orange and Richmond.

• Colorado: Fort Morgan, Glenwood Springs, Longmont and Sterling.

• Florida: Milford, CT; Jacksonville and Palatka.

• Georgia: Dublin, Macon, Milledgeville, Thomasville and Tifton.

• Iowa: Deborah, Fort Dodge, Oskaloosa, and Ottawa.

• Idaho: Burley.

• Illinois: Bloomington, Canton, Effingham, Macomb, Peru, Sterling and Woodbridge.

• Indiana: Columbus, Connersville, Huntington, Jasper and Logansport.

• Kansas: Chanute, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Lawrence and Winfield.

• Louisiana: Baton Rouge, DeRidder and Slidell.

• Massachusetts: Lanesborough.

• Maryland: Easton.

• Maine: Rockland.

• Michigan: Battle Creek, Escanaba, Holland, Houghton, Kingsford, Midland and Sault Ste. Marie.

• Minnesota: Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls and Winona.

• Missouri: Maryville.

• Mississippi: Columbus, Corinth, Greenville, Meridian and Oxford.

• Montana: Helena and Sidney.

• North Carolina: Albemarle, Boone, Gastonia, Hendersonville, Monroe and Roanoke Rapids.

• North Dakota: Dickinson, Jamestown and Wahpeton.

• Nebraska: Fremont, McCook and North Platte.

• New Jersey: Rio Grande.

• Nevada: Las Vegas.

• New York: Dunkirk, Massapequa and West Nyack.

• Ohio: Findlay, New Philadelphia, Richmond Heights and St. Marys.

• Oklahoma: Altus, Claremore, Ponca City and Stillwater.

• Oregon: Astoria, Grants Pass, La Grande, Pendleton and The Dalles.

• Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Clearfield, King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Towanda, Pennsdale and Willow Grove.

• South Carolina: Charleston and Easley.

• South Dakota: Mitchell, Pierre, Watertown and Yankton.

• Tennessee: Greenville, Knoxville and Union City.

• Texas: Athens, Borger, Early, El Paso, Marshall, McAllen, Nacogdoches, Seguin and Stephenville.

• Virginia: Christiansburg and Roanoke.

• Washington: Snohomish.

• Wisconsin: Marinette, Marshfield, Richland Center and Wisconsin Rapids.

• West Virginia: Martinsburg and Sheridan.

Which Kmart stores are closing

According to the store, Kmart is closing 108 locations in 35 states. Those include locations across the country. In 2016, a spokesperson from the Sears Corporation, which owns Kmart, said while deciding to close locations was difficult, it was imperative to close unprofitable stores and hope Kmart shoppers to make purchases online.

S

Jasper and Phenix City.

• California: Bakersfield, Coalinga, Kingsburg and Riverside.

Denver and Grand Junction.

Cromwell.

Sarasota, Crystal River, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Port Charlotte, Naples and Palatka.

Columbus, Cornelia, Kingsland and Savannah.

• Hawaii: Honolulu.

Alton and Granite City.

• Indiana: Chesterton and La Porte.

• Iowa: Dubuque, Sioux City and Waterloo.

• Kansas: Leavenworth and Wichita.

• Kentucky: Louisville, Bowling Green, East Corbin, Georgetown, Hopkinsville, London and Owensboro.

• Louisiana: Gonzales and New Orleans.

• Maine: Bangor.

• Maryland: Baltimore.

• Massachusetts: Fairhaven and South Attleboro.

• Michigan: Garden City, Jackson, Adrian, Lansing, Muskegon, Plymouth, Roseville, Waterford, Westland and Township.

• Minnesota: Detroit Lakes.

• Missouri: Branson, Jefferson City, Rolla, Springfield and St. Louis.

• Nevada: Henderson.

• New Jersey: Clementon, East Brunswick, Pleasantville and Rio Grande.

• New York: New Hartford.

• North Carolina: North Concord, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Madison and Wilmington.

• Ohio: Mount Vernon, Gallipolis, Kenton, New Boston, Reynoldsburg, Clairsville and Janesville.

• Oklahoma: Muskogee.

• Pennsylvania: Dubois, Erie, Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville and Mt. Pleasant.

• South Carolina: Anderson, Greenwood and North Charleston.

• South Dakota: Sioux Falls.

• Tennessee: Morristown.

• Texas: El Paso, Killeen and Lufkin.

• Utah: Vernal and Layton.

• Virginia: Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Norfolk and Salem.

• Washington: Tacoma.

• West Virginia: Elkins, Parkersburg and Weirton.

• Wisconsin: Platteville and Racine.

• Wyoming: Cheyenne.

Which Macy's stores are closing

In January, Macy's announced the closure of 68 locations, with . Despite remaining profitable, Macy's is closing locations and focusing on online business after experiencing a dip in sales for the 2016 fiscal year.

Closures announced in 2017 occurred in Bowling Green, KY; Pineville, NC; Douglaston, NY; Portland and Salem, OR; Eau Claire, WI.

Stores that will close by the end of 2017 are:

• California: San Diego, Simi Valley and Santa Barbara.

• Florida: Lakeland, Oviedo, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

• Georgia: Athens.

• Idaho: Nampa.

• Illinois: Alton, Bloomington and Bloomingdales.

• Kentucky: Louisville.

• Louisiana: Kenner.

• Maine: Bangor.

• Massachusetts: Brockton and Taunton.

• Michigan: Battle Creek, Harper Woods, Lansing and Westland.

• Minnesota: Minneapolis.

• North Carolina: Durham.

• North Dakota: Grand Forks.

• New Jersey: Moorestown, Voorhies and Wayne.

• New Mexico: Albuquerque.

• New York: Clay, Johnson City and Rochester.

• Nevada: Las Vegas.

• Ohio: Columbus, Dublin (at Tuttle Crossing), Sandusky and Steubenville.

• Oklahoma: Tulsa.

• Pennsylvania: Bensalem, Hermitage, Monaca, Muncy, Plymouth Meeting and Washington.

• Texas: Beaumont, Dallas, El Paso, two stores in Houston, Pasadena, Plano, and Tyler.

• Utah: Layton and Salt Lake City.

• Virginia: Alexandria and Lynchburg.

• Washington: Everett

• Wisconsin: Kelso and La Crosse.

Which stores are closing

Sears decided to close stores after poor holiday performance and reported a considerable money hemorrhage: "The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company's operations and fund its transformation," Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

A

Florence.

• Arkansas: Jonesboro.

• Connecticut: Enfield.

• Florida: Lake Wales.

• Georgia: Albany and Columbus.

• Indiana: Kokomo.

• Kansas: Salina.

• Kentucky: Paducah.

• Louisiana: Cortana and Gretna.

• Maine: Augusta.

• Massachusetts: Swansea.

• Michigan: Grand Rapids.

• Minnesota: Coon Rapids and Mankato.

• Missouri: Jefferson City and Saint Joseph.

• New Mexico: Roswell.

• New York: Amherst, Cheektowaga, Middletown and Rego Park.

• North Dakota: South Fargo.

• Ohio: Akron, Chillicothe, Lancaster and Richmond Heights.

• Oklahoma: Lawton and Tulsa.

• Pennsylvania: Selinsgrove, Uniontown, Camp Hill and Hermitage/Sharon.

• Rhode Island: Woonsocket.

• South Carolina: Florence.

• Tennessee: Kingsport.

• Texas: Odessa.

• Virginia: Bristol.

• Washington: Lynnwood.

• West Virginia: Bridgeport and Charleston.

