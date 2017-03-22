Tennessee Williams' 1947 masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire is one of the most well-known plays in the American canon — except, apparently, to one unlucky contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

On Tuesday night's episode of the long-running game show, a contestant named Kevin was presented with the nearly-completed puzzle "A Streetcar Na_ed Desire." Kevin's guess for what was missing?

The letter "K" — which would have made for a very different kind of play.

Another contestant immediately followed up with the correct answer, but Twitter was quick to call out Kevin's unfortunate blunder.

Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE He asked for a K. I'm gonna go lie down.

for everyone not watching wheel of fortune kevin confidently guessed K with the puzzle showing A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE and I feel so alive

If Alex Trebek hosted Wheel of Fortune, he would have clowned this contestant until the credits rolled https://t.co/6WYyZSW9NA

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey:

Host Pat Sajak, however, was quick to laugh off Kevin's theatrical faux pas.

"Although you got the right answer," Sajak quipped to Lisa, the contestant who answered correctly, "I'd rather see Kevin's play."