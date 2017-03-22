A police officer was stabbed and his assailant shot by law enforcement outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday, Commons Leader David Lidington told the BBC.
Initial reports from Reuters suggested that two people had been shot, and a photographer associated with the news agency reported that "at least a dozen" people had been injured on the nearby Westminster Bridge.
Photos and eyewitness accounts from the scene suggested that a car had slammed into the railings of parliament, mowing down several people in the process.
A video from inside the chambers of parliament showed the moment that gunshots could be heard from outside.
This story is breaking and will be updated.