A police officer was stabbed and his assailant shot by law enforcement outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday, Commons Leader David Lidington told the BBC.

Initial reports from Reuters suggested that two people had been shot, and a photographer associated with the news agency reported that "at least a dozen" people had been injured on the nearby Westminster Bridge.

Photos and eyewitness accounts from the scene suggested that a car had slammed into the railings of parliament, mowing down several people in the process.

BREAKING: A car has driven into the railings of parliament. MPs panicking in the underground.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. https://t.co/tdCR9I0NgJ

BREAKING: Two people shot outside UK parliament, building in lock down - parliamentary official

LATEST: At least a dozen injured people on Westminster Bridge near UK parliament: Reuters photographer

A video from inside the chambers of parliament showed the moment that gunshots could be heard from outside.

This is the moment Parliament was suspended as "sounds similar to gunfire" were heard outside https://t.co/to6PPxkNqL

